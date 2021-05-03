Warriors fifth at Lakeview Invite

The Schuyler girls collected 14 medals, the boys won 10 and both were fifth in the team standings April 27 in Columbus at the Lakeview Invite.
Junior Marisol Deanda picked up more distance medals when she won the 3200 meters and was the runner-up in the 1600. Piper Lefdal also collected a silver when she took second in the 100.
Top boys results were delivered by Austin McCulloch and Kenny Mejia. McCulloch won three medals while Mejia brought home two.
Deanda was one of three medalists in the two mile run counting Daisy Cortez in fifth and Lesly Gonzalez in sixth. A runner-up finish in the mile for Deanda came in 5 minutes, 54.80 seconds - a little under two seconds behind the winner. She made sure not to miss gold in the 3200 by running a time of 14:08.09 and winning by more than seven seconds.
Lefdal missed a gold medal in the 100-meter dash by a quarter of a second when she crossed the line in 13.49. She cut .07 off her preliminary time but still couldn't quite catch Macy Stock of Lakeview. Natalie Yrkoski made it a double medal event for the Warriors when she came in sixth.
Yrkoski picked up a second medal when she was fifth in the high jump. Lefdal also was a multi-medal winner when she took fifth in the triple jump. Evelyn Guzman, fourth in the shot put, Jenny Valora, fourth in the pole vault, and Maddy Pineda, sixth in the pole vault, also collected individual mdeals.
The 3200 relay team of Deanda, Olvera, Alekxa Olvera and Naomi Mejia were second in 11:17.82. The 1600 relay group of Olvera, Valora, Deanda and Alexia Marino were fourth. Lefdal, Guzman, Valora and Yrkoski were sixh in the 400 relay.
The Lakeview girls scored 56 points and were 16 behind Aquinas Catholic in fourth place. The Columbus Scotus girls scored 156 and were 36 better than Arlington in second.
The Schuyler boys won 10 medals that were worth 28 points. Lakeview won its home meet with 192 points and were 35 and ½ ahead of Aquinas.
McCulloch was third in the pole vault on a mark of 11 feet even. He reached 38 feet, 1 inch in the triple jump and was fourth. His third medal came in the 110 hurdles and was sixth on a time of 17.99 seconds.
Mejia was fourth in both the 1600 and 3200. He crossed the line in 5:10.75 in the mile and 11:18.73 in the two mile.
Carlos Carrasco took sixth in both the 400 and 300 hurdles.
The team of Hamilton Benazo, Samuel Rivas, Adolfo Manzano and Carrasco were fourth in the 3200 relay. Kaleb Martinez, Angel Ortiz, McCulloch and Benazo took fifth in the 400 relay. The 1600 relay of Jose Guzman, Gustavo Perez, Martinez and Carrasco were sixth.
