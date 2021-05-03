 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Warriors fifth at Lakeview Invite
0 comments

Warriors fifth at Lakeview Invite

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Cody Rice

Schuyler senior Cody Rice sets up for a throw in the shot put ring at the Fred Arnold Invite at home on April 22.

The Schuyler girls collected 14 medals, the boys won 10 and both were fifth in the team standings April 27 in Columbus at the Lakeview Invite.

Junior Marisol Deanda picked up more distance medals when she won the 3200 meters and was the runner-up in the 1600. Piper Lefdal also collected a silver when she took second in the 100.

Top boys results were delivered by Austin McCulloch and Kenny Mejia. McCulloch won three medals while Mejia brought home two.

Deanda was one of three medalists in the two mile run counting Daisy Cortez in fifth and Lesly Gonzalez in sixth. A runner-up finish in the mile for Deanda came in 5 minutes, 54.80 seconds - a little under two seconds behind the winner. She made sure not to miss gold in the 3200 by running a time of 14:08.09 and winning by more than seven seconds.

Lefdal missed a gold medal in the 100-meter dash by a quarter of a second when she crossed the line in 13.49. She cut .07 off her preliminary time but still couldn't quite catch Macy Stock of Lakeview. Natalie Yrkoski made it a double medal event for the Warriors when she came in sixth.

Yrkoski picked up a second medal when she was fifth in the high jump. Lefdal also was a multi-medal winner when she took fifth in the triple jump. Evelyn Guzman, fourth in the shot put, Jenny Valora, fourth in the pole vault, and Maddy Pineda, sixth in the pole vault, also collected individual mdeals.

The 3200 relay team of Deanda, Olvera, Alekxa Olvera and Naomi Mejia were second in 11:17.82. The 1600 relay group of Olvera, Valora, Deanda and Alexia Marino were fourth. Lefdal, Guzman, Valora and Yrkoski were sixh in the 400 relay.

The Lakeview girls scored 56 points and were 16 behind Aquinas Catholic in fourth place. The Columbus Scotus girls scored 156 and were 36 better than Arlington in second.

The Schuyler boys won 10 medals that were worth 28 points. Lakeview won its home meet with 192 points and were 35 and ½ ahead of Aquinas.

McCulloch was third in the pole vault on a mark of 11 feet even. He reached 38 feet, 1 inch in the triple jump and was fourth. His third medal came in the 110 hurdles and was sixth on a time of 17.99 seconds.

Mejia was fourth in both the 1600 and 3200. He crossed the line in 5:10.75 in the mile and 11:18.73 in the two mile.

Carlos Carrasco took sixth in both the 400 and 300 hurdles.

The team of Hamilton Benazo, Samuel Rivas, Adolfo Manzano and Carrasco were fourth in the 3200 relay. Kaleb Martinez, Angel Ortiz, McCulloch and Benazo took fifth in the 400 relay. The 1600 relay of Jose Guzman, Gustavo Perez, Martinez and Carrasco were sixth.

Reach the Sun sports staff via email at SCHsports@lee.net.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hanel, Loseke win more gold
Sports

Hanel, Loseke win more gold

  • Updated

Clarkson/Leigh's superstars came through with more big wins, one of whom has already reached double digit gold medals on the season.

Loseke, Hanel win golds at Aquinas
Sports

Loseke, Hanel win golds at Aquinas

  • Updated

Emily Loseke and Chloe Hanel led a Clarkson/Leigh girls effort that included 15 medals with two golds apiece on April 5 in David City at the A…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News