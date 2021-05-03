Warriors fifth at Lakeview Invite

The Schuyler girls collected 14 medals, the boys won 10 and both were fifth in the team standings April 27 in Columbus at the Lakeview Invite.

Junior Marisol Deanda picked up more distance medals when she won the 3200 meters and was the runner-up in the 1600. Piper Lefdal also collected a silver when she took second in the 100.

Top boys results were delivered by Austin McCulloch and Kenny Mejia. McCulloch won three medals while Mejia brought home two.

Deanda was one of three medalists in the two mile run counting Daisy Cortez in fifth and Lesly Gonzalez in sixth. A runner-up finish in the mile for Deanda came in 5 minutes, 54.80 seconds - a little under two seconds behind the winner. She made sure not to miss gold in the 3200 by running a time of 14:08.09 and winning by more than seven seconds.

Lefdal missed a gold medal in the 100-meter dash by a quarter of a second when she crossed the line in 13.49. She cut .07 off her preliminary time but still couldn't quite catch Macy Stock of Lakeview. Natalie Yrkoski made it a double medal event for the Warriors when she came in sixth.