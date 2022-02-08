 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Warriors find points tough to come by in losses to Crete, Northwest

Schuyler Warriors

Schuyler basketball continued to find offense difficult to come by in a pair of losses to Crete and Grand Island Northwest last week.

The boys scored just 34 points in a pair of losses while the girls totaled 35 while the losing skid extended to 10 in a row.

The boys lost 47-22 to Crete on Feb. 1 then fell 59-12 to Northwest on Friday. The Warrior boys are 3-15 and have also lost 10 in a row dating back to a win over Twin River at the holiday tournament on Dec. 29. No scoring or statistics were available.

The girls fell to Crete 57-12 when the Cardinals shot 52%, hit eight three-pointers and jumped out to a 25-6 lead in the first quarter. Northwest shot just 35% but hit nine threes just about 72 hours later and grabbed 27 offensive rebounds. The Vikings used those factors to start off with a 22-7 lead. 

Both the boys and girls travel to Ralston on Thursday and host Fairbury on Friday.

