Warriors find points tough to come by in losses to Crete, Northwest

Schuyler basketball continued to find offense difficult to come by in a pair of losses to Crete and Grand Island Northwest last week.

The boys scored just 34 points in a pair of losses while the girls totaled 35 while the losing skid extended to 10 in a row.

The boys lost 47-22 to Crete on Feb. 1 then fell 59-12 to Northwest on Friday. The Warrior boys are 3-15 and have also lost 10 in a row dating back to a win over Twin River at the holiday tournament on Dec. 29. No scoring or statistics were available.

The girls fell to Crete 57-12 when the Cardinals shot 52%, hit eight three-pointers and jumped out to a 25-6 lead in the first quarter. Northwest shot just 35% but hit nine threes just about 72 hours later and grabbed 27 offensive rebounds. The Vikings used those factors to start off with a 22-7 lead.

Both the boys and girls travel to Ralston on Thursday and host Fairbury on Friday.

