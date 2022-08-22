Warriors football aim to impose physicality, be competitive in 2022

Schuyler football enters the 2022 season aiming to change the perception around the program. The Warriors, who went 0-9 last year, are expecting to be more competitive under first-year head coach Troy Schlueter.

For a young team that features just 13 seniors, Schlueter said he's seen the players grasp the concepts he wants to adopt quickly.

"Positive attitudes is probably the biggest thing. Kids have been willing to do what we've asked them to do as far as working at a rapid pace, things like that," Schlueter said. "We've been very pleased with the guys so far. I think they're learning what we expect. Instead of trying to buck the system, they're like, 'OK, let's do this.'"

Although the team is young, Schlueter said they've been mature and taking practices seriously. Schlueter added that he hopes that maturity will carry over into games this season.

"The guys that are with the first team seem to be mature kids and that's helped a lot, so that's very good. I think understanding that if one bad thing happens, that doesn't ruin the game. That's the key. Sometimes when you're young, one bad play takes you out, but I hope that we're maturing to the point to where we're fixing that here."

Schlueter admitted that the team has adjusted to his system and the terminology faster than he anticipated.

They've been really focused on the learning piece of it. We made a big deal out of that, so that maybe helped too," Schlueter said. "I've been very pleased. I think we're two days ahead knowledge wise where we think we should be at this point."

Schuyler has embraced its new identity of wanting to be physical and dictating play on its own terms. Last season, the Warriors struggled to stop opponents as it was outscored 395-15.

"It doesn't matter how big you are. You can still be physical. We would rather outhit somebody than anything else. That's kind of our thing, so we'll see if we can live up to it," Schlueter said. "We're looking to be able to do what we want to do, not what we have to do. If we want to run the ball third and one, we would like to be able to do that and I think we will be able to do that. If we need to stop somebody on fourth and one, let's do our system and be able to do that too."

Schuyler has all of its quarterbacks back this season, and while Schlueter kept who's the frontrunner close to the chest, he said he likes the depth the Warriors have on the offensive side of the ball this season.

On defense, speed with be a major strength of that unit, Schlueter said. He's excited about the defensive line, where he believes four players could play at any level in Nebraska.

"I'm very impressed with them. Communication wise, I'm very impressed with the defensive backfield as a far as they're learning our systems communication wise very well, so I'm happy about that. The front and the back are pretty good," Schlueter said. "I think we're going to be inexperienced a little bit in the middle and hopefully we can cover that up and make that better as the season goes along."

The Warriors open the season Friday at Omaha Concordia. They'll play the first two games on the road before hosting its home opener on Sept. 9 against Fairbury.

Schuyler will host the reigning Class C-1 state champions Lakeview on Sept. 30 and two weeks later, it'll host preseason No. 6 Scotus Central Catholic. The Warriors end the season at No. 10 Wahoo.

As they chase their first win since Sept. 4, 2020, Schlueter's expectation for the Warriors is for them to show consistent growth during the season.

"I expect us to be competitive every time we go out on the field. I always tell kids we're looking to raise our level of play every time. That's all I want," he said. "If we can get to the mindset of we're competing against ourselves, then competing against other people."