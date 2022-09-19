Warriors football battles Crete, four Warriors medal at Central City

Schuyler hosted Class B Crete Friday night in its second home game in a row. The Warriors lost 28-7 as the Cardinals rushed for 356 yards.

Rico Rodriguez scored the lone touchdown for Schuyler, catching a slant pass from quarterback Luis Genchi.

Crete senior Tadd TeBrink rushed the ball 25 times for 227 yards and three touchdowns. Junior Jedidiah Kracl tallied 39 rushing yards and one touchdown.

The Cardinals led 7-0 after the first quarter. Crete punched it into the end zone twice in the second to lead 21-0 at halftime. Both teams reached the end zone in the fourth quarter.

"I thought we made some improvements in many areas against Crete this past Friday. I thought our pass protection from the offensive line was the most improved thing I saw," Warriors head coach Troy Schlueter said. "I also thought our pass coverage was improved. I think our tackling is also improving. We were competitive throughout the game as well, so I liked that."

Schuyler enters district play 0-4. It'll travel to face 3-1 Douglas County West on Friday.

"Going into district play, I feel like we have to keep making weekly improvements to raise our level of play. I truly believe if we do that, we'll be able to be competitive going forward," Schlueter said. "We're becoming more disciplined every day and I think that will pay dividends going forward. Getting better at what we do is our focus every week and this week is no different."

Four Warriors medal

Schuyler had four runners medal at Thursday's Central City Invite. Miriam Deanda, Gabby Rodriguez and Sinai Sanchez medaled in the girls race. Gavin Bywater earned another medal placing seventh in the boys race.

Deanda was the first Warrior to cross the finish at 21 minutes, 18.72 seconds. She's now medaled in her first four varsity meets.

Rodriguez finished the race in 12th with a time of 22:00.33 and Sanchez placed 15th with a mark of 22:17.60.

Nebraska Christian's Hannah Swanson won the race clocking in at 19:32.46. The Schuyler girls placed fifth with 70 points. Lexington won the meet with 33 points and Aurora was the runner-up with 42 points.

Bywater placed 11th in the boys race with a time of 17:21.13 for his fourth medal in as many meets. Isaac Lucar and Adolfo Manzano placed 37th and 48th, respectively.

Schuyler boys placed seventh in the team standings. Lexington won the meet and Grand Island Northwest was the runner-up. Lexington senior Oscar Aguado won the individual title finishing the race in 16:24.24.

Schuyler volleyball

The Warriors played five matches last week going 1-4. The week opened on Sept. 13 against Crete. The Cardinals swept Schuyler 25-15, 25-23, 25-17.

Piper Lefdal led the team with eight kills. Aylin Portillo posted seven kills and Natalie Yrkoski ended the match with five kills, four assists and three blocks. Alyza Arroyo assisted eight kills.

Lefdal dug the most balls on the Warriors with 16. Jenny Valora was second with 12 digs. Portillo and Litzy Avila tallied six each.

On Thursday, Schuyler lost to Central City in four sets 25-18, 21-25, 23-25 and 23-25. The Warriors lost two of three matches in Saturday's Logan View Invite.

They lost to Logan View/Scribner-Snyder in three sets and they were swept by Yutan. It concluded the day with a win in three sets over Homer.

Schuyler improved to 4-9 heading into Tuesday's match at David City. Its next match is Tuesday at Clarkson/Leigh.

Schuyler softball

The Warriors lost seven games in the last week. It forfeited Monday's games against No. 7 Lakeview and No. 8 Seward.

On Saturday, the Warriors lost three games at the David City Invite. They lost 12-0 to Class C No. 1 Yutan/Mead, Omaha Mercy and Blue River. The Warriors scored four runs on Sept. 12 in a 19-4 loss to Cuming County. They also lost to Wayne 13-0.

In the Cuming County game, Reese Inselman, Carly Wemhoff and Desteny Parra all recorded a base hit. Inselman and Wemhoff each singled and scored. Desteny Parra hit a two-run double and scored on an error. Gina Alba hit an RBI ground out.

Schuyler was 0-17 entering Tuesday's game against Central City. The Warriors will play at North Bend on Tuesday.

Warriors golf at Crete

Schuyler girls golf competed at Friday's Crete Invite at College Heights Country Club.

Marianna Castillo shot a personal-best 122. Maribel Gonzalez scored the second lowest mark of 127. Emily Daviu carded a 140, Sami Krupka finished the day with a 158 and Sofia Ramirez finished her first 18-hole meet with a 172. It was a personal best for Gonzalez, Krupka and Ramirez.

Beatrice's Kiera Paquette won the meet with an 84. The Lady Orange won the team title with a score of 362.