After claiming its first win in two years last season, Schuyler football looks to build on the strides it gained last season with the core of the roster back.

The Warriors will be led by new head coach Nick Wilcox as they seek their first multi-win season since 2010.

"We got a good number of kids who have really bought into the way we want to do things, setting the culture of how we want to do things and how we expect things to go," Wilcox said. "It's really worked pretty well here. I look forward to seeing how that continues."

Although he wasn't on the high school coaching staff last season, Wilcox is familiar with the players on the team. Schuyler competed in the Lakeview passing league over the summer to prepare for the upcoming season.

"I've got a great group of seniors who have really bought into what I want to do and how I see things running," Wilcox said. "I want to continue to push them to be leaders because they have them in them and it's time to pull that out."

Wilcox said the team has more confidence entering the season after getting its first win last season. The Warriors defeated Arlington 10-0 on Oct. 7, snapping a 20-game losing streak.

"We definitely have a lot of confidence. That senior group, that's the group that really helps drive it," Wilcox said. "We got some underclassmen, sophomores and juniors, that have really stepped in. I see some growth in them mentally from maybe where they were last year."

Schuyler returns most of its firepower on offense with junior Danny Maiz returning at quarterback and senior Rico Rodriguez posing a threat on the outside as a wide receiver.

Senior Kelbin Escobar will assist in the passing game and blocking as the team's tight end. Wilcox also said sophomore Ray Zastera has stepped up changing positions.

"Collectively, I'm glad to see what we're doing out here. Our goal is to run the ball first," he said. "We want to be a threat to run the ball and then with that run, build our passing game."

On defense, Wilcox said the terminology is about the same from last year and he feels that side of the ball is a little bit ahead.

Senior Luis Carrera will lead that side of the ball after being named All-District First Team for his work on the defensive line.

"He's (Carrera) one of those seniors that have really stepped up as a leader," Wilcox said. "He's one of those in our O-line group that can help pull that together.

Schuyler opens the season Friday versus Omaha Concordia. Last season, the Warriors lost 3-0 on a Mustangs field goal with 10:44 remaining in regulation.

"It would be great to get off to a good start. I think that would set the tone for everything going forward. Those seniors, they lived through that," Wilcox said. "They know what the margin of error was for that game and I think that is one of the things that's going to motivate us through this first week."

To achieve the goals the team has set for this season, Wilcox said consistency, punctuality and giving max effort will be key.

"We're talking where we are as a group. We're talking about how we're doing the little things and those little things are going to translate into wins later on down the road," he said. "Do I expect two, three wins this year? Time will tell because I want to see growth from our kids, where we start Week 1 and where we grow to over the nine weeks."