Schuyler boys soccer looked to get back on track Thursday against Central Conference opponent Seward. The Warriors suffered a pair of road defeats following a 3-0 start against Bennington and Crete.

On Thursday, they scored in the first minute and never looked back. Schuyler scored seven goals in the first 29 minutes en route to a 10-1 win over the Bluejays.

"I thought we just did a better job connecting," Warriors head coach Lyndon Beebe said. "They just played well. Kind of a match we needed to play after the last two, so got back on track a little bit."

Obed Benazo led Schuyler with four goals. The sophomore opened the scoring in the first minute. Later in the half, Benazo scored a header off a corner kick in the 20th minute before netting his third goal in the 28th minute on a loose ball in the box off a free kick. He scored his fourth goal in the second half.

Jose Cruz posted a hat trick along with three assists. The junior scored his first goal in the 14th minute followed by two goals in three minutes. Cruz dribbled around Seward goalkeeper and slid the shot into the empty net in the 26th minute followed by another goal three minutes later.

Victor Alonzo scored the second goal of the game in the sixth minute for his second tally of the season. In the second half, Jason Francisco and David Arciga recorded goals.

"That obviously set the tone," Beebe said. "I think when you play against the kind of competition we've had the last two weeks, you get to be at another level sometimes with your intensity. I thought they did a good job playing 80 minutes."

Schuyler scored 10 goals in a match for the first time in two years. This season, eight different Warriors have scored.

"It's important (to have a balanced attack) because like if more defenders are doubling one person, we can always find the other person," Cruz said. "You can't always rely on one person."

Cruz has been the standout for Schuyler in his second season with the Warriors. Entering Tuesday, he leads the team with nine goals and seven assists. He's fourth in the state in goals and third in assists.

"I feel like I've been performing pretty well, getting assists, goals, passing it to my teammates so they can just tap it in," Cruz said.

Last season, Cruz recorded 26 goals and seven assists with Scotus Central Catholic. He described what he gained most from spending last season with the Shamrocks.

"I learned how to play more aggressive over there," Cruz said. "They told me how to body up and be more aggressive in the attack."

The Warriors improved to 4-2 ahead of Tuesday's match against Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central. After a 2-1 defeat to Crete on April 4, Beebe said this was a much-needed performance.

"I thought it was a great response," he said. "It was probably good to play them early then later. We did find out a lot of things that we need to work on and I thought we did that (today)."

After Tuesday, Schuyler will compete in the Central Conference Tournament beginning on Thursday. A win Thursday would mean the Warriors would get to play at home Saturday as Schuyler is this year's host for the semifinal and championship games.

"We're happy we've gone through that rough patch a little bit," Beebe said. "Found out what we kind of needed to do and hopefully we're ready now to get a couple of games before our conference tournament and that we may refine a few more things."