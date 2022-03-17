 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Warriors hope for more improvements in 2023

Caden Shonka

Schuyler senior Caden Shonka finds space between two defenders for a shot in a road game at Lakeview this season. Shonka led the team in scoring and rebounding and was named team MVP.

The Schuyler Central High School boys basketball team finished this past season with a record of 3-19.

The season showed promise early on when the the Warriors went into 2022 3-5 after wins over Madison 30-27 in overtime, David City 42-32 and Twin River 62-23 in the the Columbus Holiday Tournament. Unfortunately, the Warriors went on a 14-game losing streak the rest of the way.

Schuyler Central head coach Jason Friesen said one of the highlights for his team was winning the first game of the season over Madison.

“We started the night off with a win for the junior varsity then we struggled in the varsity game but continued to play together, and with a few seconds left in the game Ivan Huerta hit a game tying three-pointer that sent the game to overtime,” Friesen said.

Friesen added that the wins over David City and Twin River also built momentum.

The Warriors had only two seniors on their varsity squad. Caden Shonka led the team in points scored (167), rebounds (166) and blocks (10) while Daniel Daviu added valuable minutes coming off the bench.

“This team had almost zero players who saw varsity action in prior years with only two returning lettermen,” Friesen said. “We had a number of varsity players start games for the first time. I think we started eight different guys throughout the season and played a total of 19 guys in varsity games this season.”

Players who look to be team leaders next season include Gavin Bywater and Rico Rodriguez. Bywater led this season’s team in assists with 29, was third in scoring with 148 points, second in steals with 39 and was often asked to defend the best players on opposing rosters.

Schuyler Boys Basketball

Boys basketball award winners come together for a photo. From left, Caden Shonka was named Most Valuable Player and Offensive Player of the Year, Gavin Bywater earned Defensive Player of the Year and Rico Rodriguez was voted Most Improved Player.

Rodriguez was second in scoring with 166 points, led the Warriors in steals with 40, was second in assists with 19 and ran the offense from the point guard position.

Players honored for their accomplishments this past season were letterwinners Gavin Bywater, Daniel Daviu, Ivan Huerta, Austin McCulloch, Alan Morales, Julian Morales, Daniel Quezada, Alejandro Rodriguez and Caden Shonka.

Caden Shonka received awards as Most Valuable Player and Offensive Player of the Year while Bywater was honored as Defensive Player of the Year and Rodriguez received the award as Most Improved Player. Newcomer of the Year was Daniel Maiz. Receiving NCPA Academic All-State honors were Bywater and Daviu.   

Friesen had high expectations going into this past season but there were many question marks as well.

“With basically zero returning varsity scorers, minimal game experience and having most of our height graduate at the end of the 2021 season, my expectations were for the guys to play together as a team with no excuses, and to hold each other accountable and compete every single play," he said. "For the most part, our guys met those expectations. I’m way too competitive to settle for anything but the best from each of my players, coaches, school and community. So when it comes to expectations, I will always want more or higher goals. I never want to settle.”

Friesen sees a hunger in his players to improve before next season. He looks for his team to take another step forward and collectively improve skills and play as a team.

“As I’ve said in the past, I never want seasons to be over as I want to keep going,” Friesen said. “Since the completion of this season it has given me some time to reflect and take a step back to view what the guys accomplished. I look forward to next year and can’t wait to have our summer camps, open gyms, weight room as we aim to improve for next season.”

Rico Rodriguez

Schuyler sophomore Rico Rodriguez drives the lane in a road game at Lakeview. Rodriguez played in all 22 games and was second in scoring.

Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.

SCHUYLER BOYS BASKETBALL 2022

Madison 30-27 W

Douglas County West 53-9 L

David City 42-32 W

Plattsmouth 62-20 L

Blair 59-33 L

Lexington 50-41 L

Lakeview 55-31 L

Twin River 62-23 W

York 67-27 L

Aurora 67-43 L

Seward: 56-30 L

West Point-Beemer 58-29 L

Central City 63-41 L

Lakeview 68-26 L

Lexington 56-29 L

Lakeview 65-32 L

Crete 47-22 L

Grand Island Northwest 59-12 L

Ralston 50-32 L

Fairbury 49-30 L

Raymond Central 58-41 L

Bennington 82-42 L

Scoring: Caden Shonka 7.6 points per game

Rebounding: Caden Shonka 7.5 points per game

Assists: Gavin Bywater 1.3 assists per game

Steals: Rico Rodriguez, Gavin Bywater 1.8 steals per game

Shooting: Caden Shonka 40%

Three-Pointers: Gavin Bywater 21

Three-Point Percentage (minimum 20 attempts): Ivan Huerta 30%

Free Throws: Rico Rodriguez 47

Free Throw Percentage (minimum 20 attempts): Rico Rodriguez 54%

