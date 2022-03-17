Warriors hope for more improvements in 2023

The Schuyler Central High School boys basketball team finished this past season with a record of 3-19.

The season showed promise early on when the the Warriors went into 2022 3-5 after wins over Madison 30-27 in overtime, David City 42-32 and Twin River 62-23 in the the Columbus Holiday Tournament. Unfortunately, the Warriors went on a 14-game losing streak the rest of the way.

Schuyler Central head coach Jason Friesen said one of the highlights for his team was winning the first game of the season over Madison.

“We started the night off with a win for the junior varsity then we struggled in the varsity game but continued to play together, and with a few seconds left in the game Ivan Huerta hit a game tying three-pointer that sent the game to overtime,” Friesen said.

Friesen added that the wins over David City and Twin River also built momentum.

The Warriors had only two seniors on their varsity squad. Caden Shonka led the team in points scored (167), rebounds (166) and blocks (10) while Daniel Daviu added valuable minutes coming off the bench.

“This team had almost zero players who saw varsity action in prior years with only two returning lettermen,” Friesen said. “We had a number of varsity players start games for the first time. I think we started eight different guys throughout the season and played a total of 19 guys in varsity games this season.”

Players who look to be team leaders next season include Gavin Bywater and Rico Rodriguez. Bywater led this season’s team in assists with 29, was third in scoring with 148 points, second in steals with 39 and was often asked to defend the best players on opposing rosters.

Rodriguez was second in scoring with 166 points, led the Warriors in steals with 40, was second in assists with 19 and ran the offense from the point guard position.

Players honored for their accomplishments this past season were letterwinners Gavin Bywater, Daniel Daviu, Ivan Huerta, Austin McCulloch, Alan Morales, Julian Morales, Daniel Quezada, Alejandro Rodriguez and Caden Shonka.

Caden Shonka received awards as Most Valuable Player and Offensive Player of the Year while Bywater was honored as Defensive Player of the Year and Rodriguez received the award as Most Improved Player. Newcomer of the Year was Daniel Maiz. Receiving NCPA Academic All-State honors were Bywater and Daviu.

Friesen had high expectations going into this past season but there were many question marks as well.

“With basically zero returning varsity scorers, minimal game experience and having most of our height graduate at the end of the 2021 season, my expectations were for the guys to play together as a team with no excuses, and to hold each other accountable and compete every single play," he said. "For the most part, our guys met those expectations. I’m way too competitive to settle for anything but the best from each of my players, coaches, school and community. So when it comes to expectations, I will always want more or higher goals. I never want to settle.”

Friesen sees a hunger in his players to improve before next season. He looks for his team to take another step forward and collectively improve skills and play as a team.

“As I’ve said in the past, I never want seasons to be over as I want to keep going,” Friesen said. “Since the completion of this season it has given me some time to reflect and take a step back to view what the guys accomplished. I look forward to next year and can’t wait to have our summer camps, open gyms, weight room as we aim to improve for next season.”

Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.

