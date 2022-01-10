Warriors impress at first Manstedt Invite

Nearly 40 wrestling teams competed at the first-ever Norm Manstedt Girls Invitational Jan. 6 held on the Central Community College campus in Columbus. The team from Schuyler Central High School rose to the occasion with a third-place finish and seven total medals.

Grand Island won the event with a total of 117 points while Pierce finished in second place at 110.5 and Schuyler totaled 93.

The top individual finishes for the Warriors were turned in by Jessica Ortega (100 pounds) and Angela Velasquez (152) in a pair of runner-up performances. Velasquez dropped a 9-2 decision to Maria Lindo-Morente from Grand Island in her championship match while Ortega was pinned at 3 minutes, 21 seconds mark by Nattlie Hull from Scribner-Snyder.

Ortega rode three first-period pins to the finals while Velasquez pinned four foes, two in the first period and one each in the second and third. Hull scored the first five points on Ortega then executed a reverse with 43 seconds left in the second that she turned into a fall. Lindo-Morente also led 5-0, added a takedown in the second and a reversal in the third. Velasquez reversed with under 20 seconds to go but couldn't convert it into a pin.

Hasley Salgado finished in third place at 107 pounds defeating teammate Sinai Sanchez in a tie breaker 4-2 for bronze.

Karen Gomez finished in fourth place at 145 pounds while Gina Alba also captured fourth place at 185 pounds. Gomez fell to Avani Wilkie from Winnebago in a medical forfeit and Alba dropped a close 4-0 decision to Belle Brodersen of Boone Central.

Jazmin Acosta won by a fall over Alexa Ramirez of Crete at 42 seconds of the first period for seventh place.

Jasmine Acosta also reached the seventh-place match at 165-pound match but was defeated by Allie Burke from High Plains Community.

Finishing in 10th place were Maddy Pineda at 114 pounds and Madelyn Nyberg at 120 pounds. Pineda lost her ninth-place match to Katie Elder from Wahoo when she was pinned at 2:03 while Nyberg was pinned by Hannah Jearue at 2:22.

The Warriors next compete in the girls portion of the Schuyler Central High School Invitational this Friday with action set to begin at 4 p.m.

Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.

