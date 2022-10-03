Warriors looking to raise its aggression with month left in season

CLARKSON - Schuyler volleyball suffered a straight-set loss to Class C-2 No. 8 Clarkson/Leigh 12-25, 10-25, 14-25. The Patriots finished the game with 37 kills, seven aces and 44 digs.

The Warriors finished the game with just 15 kills and one service ace. Schuyler head coach Drey Keairnes said it was the first time all season that, as a team, he felt they were outmatched.

"That game was not a good representation of our players and our skillset. We had some injuries that threw us out of rotation and caused some confusion," Keairnes said. "I wasn't on the ball quite enough to get the team back on track as quick as I would have liked to. It took a few more down balls than I would have liked. We know that wasn't us. For whatever reason, (tonight) was just not our night.

Natalie Yrkoski led Schuyler in the middle with seven kills and three stuffs that resulted in points for the Warriors.

"Natalie's (Yrkoski) been kind of the driving force at the net for us all season. She's flipped that switch in her mind where she knows if she's at the net, she's going to win every match, every point, every ball," Keairnes said. "That's that mentality that we've been pushing really hard the last couple years and she's got it. She's flipped that switch and she knows how to play aggressive and it's paying off for her."

Aylin Portillo posted three kills and served the lone ace for Schuyler. Piper Lefdal and Emily Garcia recorded two kills each and Erika Quezada ended the night with one kill.

Garcia and Quezada have added to the depth on the outside as the Warriors look to further support Yrkoski, Portillo and Lefdal.

"Erika (Quezada), she's worked her way into a varsity role and has been doing a really nice job. She's brought some nice speed to the lineup and she makes those hustle plays that we need," Keairnes said. "Emily (Garcia), she doesn't have the height but she's got the hops. She's good for making explosive plays. She's a great teammate the way she rallies the girls. She's a good voice of positivity."

Clarkson/Leigh opened the first set with a 15-4 lead before back-to-back points from Yrkoski on a kill and a block. The Patriots grew the lead to 23-7 when Schuyler rattled off five straight points lead to a Clarkson/Leigh timeout.

Yrkoski spiked one kill and the Patriots committed four attacking errors. Clarkson/Leigh claimed the first set on a Warriors service error and a block from Tanyn Larson.

It was all Patriots in set two as they built an 18-1 lead. Piper Lefdal recorded one kill for the lone Schuyler point. The Warriors trailed 22-3 before closing the gap on a 7-2 run. Yrkoski recorded three kills and two blocks, Gracia tallied one kill and Portillo served an ace. A Patriots kill from Korbee Wendt ended the second set.

Both teams went back-and-forth, but the Patriots forced a Schuyler timeout at 16-8 after a 4-0 Clarkson/Leigh run. Garcia recorded the Warriors' final kill at 21-12 as they committed three straight attack errors. After a Patriots attack error, Wendt secured the sweep with a kill.

Thursday was Schuyler's first match in a week. Keairnes said they used that time to up their aggressive play.

"We know coming into this last stretch of the season, we've been playing really smart, but we're now trying to push towards making the aggressive plays," he said. "With that, some mistakes are going to happen. We were hitting balls that were out of system and that's what I asked the girls to do. Now we just got to get those balls to fall inbounds."

The Warriors competed in Saturday's Omaha Mercy Invite. They opened the tournament with a 23-25 and 17-25 loss to South Sioux City. Schuyler bounced back in the second match of the day defeating Class A Omaha Bryan 25-21 and 25-21. Mercy defeated the Warriors 25-15 and 25-20 in the final match of the day.

Schuyler was 5-13 entering Tuesday's match at Shelby-Rising City. Keairnes evaluated where his team is at with about a month to go until the postseason.

"We are almost where I want us to be. (Tonight) was a little bit of a setback, but it's also just an opportunity to learn and grow. We're in that battle mindset. In every other game, we've been pushing and fighting and everything was close," Keairnes said.

"I think moving into the postseason, it's getting that flip the switch for everybody to have that confidence that when they go up for the ball, that's their point. Natalie's (Yrkoski) flipped that switch and we're trying to get the rest of the girls to make that flip switch as well."