Schuyler boys soccer made an early-season statement Thursday squaring off against Lincoln Journal Star No. 10 Elkhorn Mount Michael, a state qualifier a year ago.

The Warriors, coming off a 7-0 win over Aurora on March 20 in the season opener, dominated the Knights 8-0 as five different players found the back of the net.

"We were really encouraged with our midfield play and our defense," Schuyler boys head coach Lyndon Beebe said. "We scored quite a few goals, but a lot of it started it in the back. Really happy to see that we now have some solid defenders this year."

Jose Cruz led the Warriors in both games, recording a hat trick and two assists in both games. The junior returned to Schuyler after playing last season at Scotus Central Catholic where he finished with 26 goals and led them to a district final.

"We played the ball into him very well. There were really some outstanding plays from the wings," Beebe said. "We told him in practice after the Mount Michael game that we've got six or seven guys that can score in a varsity game."

The amount of attention Cruz attracts has opened up opportunities for his teammates. David Arciga scored three goals, Obed Benazo found the back of the net twice and Kevyn Martinez, Victor Alonso, Gaspar Juarez and Ale Alarcon netted one each.

"You still have to have guys that are capable of scoring," Beebe said. "I think it works hand in hand for everybody. When you have multiple threats, it's just so much better."

Defensively, the Warriors have posted a pair of clean sheets with Luis Carrera making a total of six saves. That foundation has enabled them to push forward in the attack.

"We played two different teams. Aurora had some speed up top and then we played Mount Michael that played a 4-3-3, so we had to communicate pretty well against three forwards," Beebe said. "They were playing a lot of through balls and trying to find guys up top on us which we hadn't seen. The defense did a good job with that, but also the midfielders put pressure on the ball so they couldn't find anybody. I think we probably had more steals in those two games than we did all of last year."

In the win over Mount Michael, Arciga recorded a brace with Juarez, Martinez and Benazo scoring one goal each. Martinez, Benazo and Yojan Cruz tallied one assist each.

The Knights returned two-thirds of scoring from last season, including sophomore Grant Corey who scored seven goals. On Thursday, Carrera was only forced into four saves.

"They had a lot of speed on the field and there was some physical play," Beebe said. "I liked our quickness, but overall just speed getting back to a ball. That was impressive for us because they play a lot of ball and they have a lot of speed."

Alonzo, Benazo, Arciga and Alarcon scored one goal each versus Aurora. Benazo joined Cruz with two assists while Alonzo and Danny Pedro finished one each.

Schuyler entered this week's games with a 2-0 record. Beebe said the team is a close-knit group that get along well with each other.

"There's not any one person that we necessarily look to," he said. "It's definitely been a connected effort between all the guys."

The Warrior girls, after losing 1-0 in overtime to Aurora last season, opened the 2023 campaign with a 3-2 victory against the Huskies.

Schuyler led 1-0 at halftime with both teams scoring two goals in the second half.

"I was a little worried we weren't prepared yet, but they did way better than I was expecting. In the first half especially, we possessed the ball more," Warrior girls head coach Clarissa Eloge said. "We've been working on a lot of passing and actually transferred over to the game. They passed a lot more than last year because we have so many sophomores that start."

Gabby Rodriguez led the team with two goals while freshman Lizbeth Hernandez scored in her first high school soccer match. Rodriguez's five shots was the most on the Warriors. They finished the game with 11 shots on goal.

"Last year, I feel like she (Rodriguez) didn't have as many goals as she should have because she was so focused on being perfect and having her body be in the perfect set-up," Eloge said. "She was taking shots just off balance and they were going in. She needs to worry less about being perfect and more about just shooting."

Defensively, senior Judit Maiz stopped 10 shots.

For the first time in five years, the Schuyler girls won its first game of the season. Eloge describe the benefit of winning a tight match right out of the gates.

"It was kind of more of a confidence booster, especially to go into that game and win," she said. "We had quite the height disadvantage and they were a lot bigger than we were, so I think just playing against somebody like that knowing you can beat them even though you're at a little bit of a disadvantage in that manner was especially helpful for them, especially with these upcoming games too."

Schuyler soccer played at York on Monday and hosted Lakeview on Tuesday. Both teams will play at Bennington on Thursday.