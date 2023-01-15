Warriors medal five in tough home meet

Schuyler boys wrestling hosted its home meet on Saturday featuring a loaded field. Five of the top 12 teams in returning state points competed in Schuyler along with Aquinas Catholic, a reigning state champion.

Luis Carrera earned the highest spot on the podium with a bronze medal at 195 points. Brayan Romero and Diego Maganda finished in fourth, Chris Shannon placed fifth and Daniel Garcia ended the day in sixth.

Carrera (15-9) won three of his four matches. He won his 195-pound quarterfinal match 3-2 against Lakeview's Sebastian De La Cruz 3-2 on a first-period takedown and a second-period escape.

In the semifinals, the junior lost to Shelby-Rising City's Eli Fjell 3-0. Carrera bounced back in the consolation semifinals with a 14-10 win over Aquinas Catholic's Tyler Kastl.

The match was tied 4-4 entering the third before Carrera tallied 10 points in the third period with five takedowns. He finished the bout with seven takedowns.

It was a rematch for bronze between Carrera and De La Cruz. Each escaped one another in regulation. In double overtime, Carrera escaped to lead 3-2 entering triple overtime. De La Cruz matched Carrera with an escape, sending it to a fourth overtime. Carrera earned the win 3-2 on an escape with 17 seconds left.

Maganda (22-5) went 3-2 on Saturday. He won his first two matches of the day, a 15-3 major decision over Aquinas' Sam Hilger and a 3-2 ultimate tiebreaker over Bennington's Dalton Rhoden.

In the semifinals, Blair's Yoan Camejo defeated Maganda 3-1 on a first-period takedown and a second-period escape. Maganda escaped Camejo in period one.

The senior recovered with a 3-2 decision over Norris' Cooper Bice. Maganda scored all three points in the second period on an escape and takedown. In the third place match, Lakeview's Owen Bargen pinned Maganda at 3 minutes, 25 seconds.

In the three wins, Maganda recorded seven takedowns, one three-point nearfall, one two-point nearfall and two escapes.

"I feel like I did alright," Maganda said. "It was a pretty hard tournament, so get better every day."

Maganda earned his third medal of the season after winning silver at Wisner-Pilger on Dec. 17 and bronze at the Norm Manstedt Invite on Jan. 7. He said the biggest improvement he's made is in the neutral position.

"I think I've been doing good. I've been progressing every tournament. I feel like every day at practice we've really been pushing being there for each other," Maganda said. "We're more like a family than a team now. As long as our teammates are there, they're there to back us up. I think I'm doing pretty good."

Romero (22-7) split his four matches en route to a fourth-place finish at 120. Romero edged out Norris' Benjamin Stanley by a 6-5 decision on three reversals. The senior was pinned by Scottsbluff's Chance Houser in the semifinals.

Romero recorded a fall in the consolation semifinals against Lexington's Jayden Thorell at 1:23. A second-period escape was the difference in the third-place match as Blair's Luke Frost defeated Romero 1-0 to capture bronze.

Shannon (27-5) went 3-2 opening the day with a pin at 3:57 against Scotus Central Catholic's Spencer Shotkoski. After a 9-1 quarterfinal defeat against Wayne's Ashton Munsell, Shannon recorded back-to-back wins.

The sophomore defeated Lakeview's Gerber Recinos 6-5, scoring all six points in the third period to erase a 3-0 deficit. Shannon escaped, took down Recinos and then recorded a three-point nearfall with 1:01 remaining.

Shannon pinned Norris' Brigham Schoenbech at 2:55 before falling to Omaha Skutt Catholic's Tyler Harrill by fall. The sophomore claimed sixth at 145 after reaching the five-match limit.

Garcia (13-14) collected his second medal of the season placing sixth at 285 pounds. His lone win came in the consolation third round with a 21-second pin of Wayne's Tyrian Chen Lo.

The Warriors are hungry to return to Omaha for the state meet after failing to qualify anyone last year. Schuyler had five wrestlers, including Maganda, finish one win short.

However, what's more important to Maganda is helping Schuyler qualify for state duals for the first time since 2019.

The Warriors defeated Logan View 43-34 on Thursday on falls by Maganda, Garcia, Jorge Monzon, Romero, Trey Svatora and Shannon, a major decision from Jonny Medina and a forfeit won by Jordan Martinez.

The win improved Schuyler to 10-3 and it entered this week fifth in Class B with a 44.3077 point average. The top eight teams earn a trip to Kearney for state duals.

Schuyler has three duals remaining including one Thursday at Seward. It'll then compete in the David City Invite on Friday.

"My goal the rest of the way is first to qualify for state duals with the team because I would rather be there with the team than the state tournament. I want to qualify for state duals with my teammates, have fun and live it there," Maganda said. "We haven't been there in a minute. Then after that, I want to go compete at the big stage, have fun and throw some people around."