Warriors one of eight starting football practice early

Fall sports will be one step closer to reality on Wednesday afternoon when Schuyler football officially opens training camp.

As one of eight programs across the state that play in Week 0 on Aug. 21, the Warriors will be opening practice five days ahead of the scheduled fall sports date of Aug. 10.

Schuyler faces Sandy Creek on opening night - C-2 team that has similarly struggled to find success recently. The Cougars and coach Jack Shadley, a former standout at Columbus Lakeview, went 3-6 last season following an 0-9 campaign in 2018.

Schuyler went winless a year ago and has won just three games since 2011.

The Warriors welcomed new head coach, and former Husker, Jason Ankrah to the community a year ago. In his second season, Ankrah and Schuyler have taken a waiver down to Class C-1 and play in a district that includes 2019 playoff teams North Bend and Columbus Scotus. West Point-Beemer, 4-5, and Raymond Central, 2-7, complete the district.

Stay with the Sun in the upcoming weeks for coverage of the Warriors' football training camp.

