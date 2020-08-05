You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Warriors one of eight starting football practice early
View Comments

Warriors one of eight starting football practice early

{{featured_button_text}}
Schuyler Warriors

Fall sports will be one step closer to reality on Wednesday afternoon when Schuyler football officially opens training camp.

As one of eight programs across the state that play in Week 0 on Aug. 21, the Warriors will be opening practice five days ahead of the scheduled fall sports date of Aug. 10.

Schuyler faces Sandy Creek on opening night - C-2 team that has similarly struggled to find success recently. The Cougars and coach Jack Shadley, a former standout at Columbus Lakeview, went 3-6 last season following an 0-9 campaign in 2018.

Schuyler went winless a year ago and has won just three games since 2011.

The Warriors welcomed new head coach, and former Husker, Jason Ankrah to the community a year ago. In his second season, Ankrah and Schuyler have taken a waiver down to Class C-1 and play in a district that includes 2019 playoff teams North Bend and Columbus Scotus. West Point-Beemer, 4-5, and Raymond Central, 2-7, complete the district.

Stay with the Sun in the upcoming weeks for coverage of the Warriors' football training camp.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

NSAA reaffirms Aug. 10 start date
Sports

NSAA reaffirms Aug. 10 start date

  • Updated

As expected, the Nebraska School Activities Association’s (NSAA) Board of Directors gave unanimous approval to start fall sports as scheduled …

Doug's Dugout: MLB moved to soon
Sports

Doug's Dugout: MLB moved to soon

Major league professional baseball began this past weekend for the sake of, well, getting, beginning. This will, more than likely, be one of t…

Watch Now: Related Video

Clarkson/Leigh defeats Humphrey St. Francis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News