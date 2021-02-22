Warriors overachieve in Omaha

"The thing that I talked to him the most about was how close he came this year," Hlavac said. "He needs to use this season and that state tournament experience as more fuel for the fire for next year."

That was clearly the case when class was back in session on Monday. Maganda was already in conversation with Hlavac about returning to the wrestling room, what the offseason looked like and he wasn't the only one.

"I had several boys, him included, ask when we're going to get on the mat and start our offseason so we can get ready for AAU and USA State," Hlavac said. "I've got guys that are already ready one day off of a break."

Schuyler sent two to Omaha a year ago and came away with one medal. Though the Warriors were shut out of the podium this time around, they will be older next season and with all but four spots in the lineup set to return.

"We have points coming back for next year, we have kids in the right place with the right mindset and we have a lot of sophomores and juniors that barely missed districts," Hlavac said. "When you have those leaders like a Diego Maganda, Edgar Diego and Gabriel Moyao in the room now, the expectation is just raised."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.

