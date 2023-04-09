Schuyler returned to Central Conference play last week with a road contest against Crete on April 4 and home match with Seward on Thursday.

The Warriors took care of business, posting back-to-back shutouts as Gabby Rodriguez scored four goals in a 6-0 win over the Bluejays.

"We talked how this played a lot for conference seeding, so we were pretty hyped to come out and get the win," Warriors head coach Clarissa Eloge said. "We did a lot of passing and we had a lot of breakthrough runs. Gabby (Rodriguez) had like four goals, so that was awesome."

Rodriguez wasn't 100% as she's nursing a quad injury. However, her impact on the pitch was still felt as she scored a 22-minute hat trick in the first half.

The sophomore scored in the 10th, 20th and 32nd minutes before tallying her fourth goal in the 46th minute to finish off the scoring.

"I missed a lot of shots lately, so (today) I made all of them," Rodriguez said. "Even with my quad right now, it's hurting pretty bad but four goals (today) and made them up."

Rodriguez scored five goals in two matches last week, contributing to the team's 3-0 win at Crete on April 4. On the season, the sophomore has recorded seven goals to lead the team.

"The fact that she scored four goals and her quad is hurting her, she was surprised by it," Eloge said. "I am also, but I know she can do it. I think she needs to get out of her own head more and I hope this game breaks it open for her."

Ailyn Angel scored in the final minute of the first half to put the Warriors ahead 4-0 at halftime. In the 44th minute, Alyza Arroyo set up for a free kick from about 25 yards out. The sophomore fired the free kick into the top corner to make it 5-0.

It was Arroyo's third goal in two matches after recording a brace against the Cardinals.

"She's (Arroyo) very good at spot shooting, so all you have to do is find like that right corner and she was like I got this," Eloge said. "Right where she put it. That's awesome."

Defensively, Schuyler didn't face any threatening chances as it recorded its second straight shutout.

Thursday was the team's largest shutout win since April 20, 2018, when it beat Crete 8-0. The Warriors posted back-to-back clean sheets for the first time in seven years.

"We were just talking about the fact that they haven't given up. They're impressing us with the switching that we've been doing and we actually worked on that because our game against Bennington, we kind of struggled," Eloge said. "We hit it really hard this week, explaining, going through it and they're doing a lot better and it's paying off."

Schuyler improved to 3-2 entering Tuesday's match against Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central, matching last year's win total.

"Lately we've been playing really well compared to last year. Last year, we didn't really pass the ball. We didn't kick it up," Rodriguez said. "This year we're taking our shots. We're making them. Defense is clearing the ball. We're passing back and forth. Goalie is also catching every shot that they can."

On Thursday, it'll compete in the quarterfinals of the Central Conference Tournament. Schuyler is the host school for the semifinals and championship games, which will take place on Saturday.

"I think this is the most confidence they've had the last two years at least for sure," Eloge said. "They know they can do it. Half of our girls have been playing together for a little while now, so I think the more wins we get, the better off we'll be. Just keep that steamrolling into the next one."