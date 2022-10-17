Warriors qualify four runners for the state meet

For the first time this century, the Schuyler Warriors qualified four cross country runners for the NSAA Class B Cross Country Championship.

Senior Gavin Bywater qualified for the state meet for the second straight year. Freshman Miriam Deanda and sophomores Gabby Rodriguez and Sinai Sanchez earned their spots in Kearney and will run in the race for the first time.

The last time Schuyler had more than three runners compete at state was in 1999 when the girls team qualified.

"It's a great feeling. I knew that two were probably all for sure, Gavin (Bywarter) and Miriam (Deanda), and I kind of thought Gabby (Rodriguez) was a pretty sure bet," Warriors head coach Rick Carter said. "Sinai (Sanchez), she was going to have run a really good race to get in and she did. She by far ran the best race (today). It was not a day for PRs (personal records) with the wind, but she actually PR'd."

Schuyler competed in its district meets Thursday at Overton Golf Course in Overton. In the District B-4 girls meet, Deanda placed sixth with a time of 21 minutes, 26.80 seconds. Rodriguez crossed the line in 11th at 21:47.90 and Sanchez ended the meet in 12th with a mark of 21:59.40.

Deanda opened her high school cross country career with back-to-back gold medals. The freshman medaled in every meet this season finishing no worse than 13th.

"I'm really excited for it and I've been working really hard towards making it to state," Deanda said. "Just qualifying means a lot as a freshman."

Carter said after seeing her run in junior high, he wasn't surprised with the type of season Deanda had.

"I really wasn't surprised with how she did. I kind of expected that. Even (today) was just the expectation that she would be going to state," Carter said. "It's sure nice to have a freshman like that, somebody you're going to see again for three more years."

Deanda, who's 13th-place finish came at the UNK Invite on Sept. 26, will be a medal contender on Friday. A Schuyler girls runner has not medaled at state since 1995 when Christine Steffel placed 15th.

"She (Deanda) certainly could. There's no doubt she has the potential to," Carter said. "It would take the right race. That would be pretty impressive if she did."

After running the state course earlier this year for the first time, Deanda described what she learned from that race and how she'll be able to apply those lessons on Friday.

"Just go faster on the hills because I was slowing down," she said. "Just have to pick up the pace and just not slow down."

Rodriguez medaled eight times this season with her best finish coming in the Schuyler Invite on Sept. 1 when she finished in seventh.

"I'm very proud of myself (of qualifying for state). It was something that was honestly very hard," Rodriguez said. "Cross country is a very difficult sport, obviously, and the amount of the hard workouts and all the long runs that Carter made us do really did help me to where I'm at. Most importantly, my parents, their support, the whole team and from all my friends."

Sanchez took home hardware in six meets, finishing as high as eighth in the home meet.

"Honestly, I was just super happy with myself because I didn't really think I would make it to state," Sanchez said. "Finding out that I did just made me super high."

Sanchez described how the internal competition on the girls team has pushed them all to be better runners this season.

"I feel like we were able to push each other by competing with each other during practices and everything," Sanchez said. "During the races, trying to keep up with each other. I feel like that helped me and helped us a lot as a team."

Rodriguez and Sanchez finished the UNK Invite in 61st and 64th place, respectively. Rodriguez posted a time of 22:51.60 and Sanchez ended the race in 22:56.80.

"I just want to get my time better from the UNK meet and whatever place I get, I'll be fine with it because at least I made it this far," Rodriguez said.

As a girls team, Schuyler finished just six points short of qualifying as a team. Scottsbluff snagged the final team spot with 53 points. The Warriors ended the race in fifth with 59 points.

The Schuyler girls don't graduate any runners this year. Carter said the runners are motivated to qualify as a team in future years.

"I honestly feel the next couple of years is going to be super good if we can keep making better runners and everything, mostly with the upcoming people that are coming and are going to be running with us next season," Sanchez said. "Just having them will be a big help and it'll keep making us better as a team throughout the years."

Bywater is the lone returning state qualifier for Schuyler after he placed 10th in the District B-3 boys meet. The senior crossed the finish line with a time of 17:57.

This season, Bywater medaled in eight events. He opened the season with a silver medal at the Logan View Invite on Aug. 25. The senior followed that up with a gold medal in the Schuyler Invite. In total, Bywater posted five top-five finishes.

"I think my season went as well as it could have. All the work in the offseason and during the season I think complemented the races super well," Bywater said. "Improvement showed, from early offseason races to districts and now state. I'm hoping it'll pay off for some of my goals."

Bywater experienced the stakes of the state meet last year. He said the experience last year was beneficial heading into Friday.

"I think that if I hadn't gone to state last year, it would be a whole different story. Last year, my goal was to make state. I was at the time satisfied with that," he said. "Now I have goals at state this year, so having gone already I know that districts was just a stepping stone and now I can really place goals in the state meet and work at that."

Bywater finished the UNK Invite in 32nd place with a time of 17:54.52, a marked improvement from his state time last year of 19:01.

"While I did want to place top 20 there, I broke 18 which was another big goal for me," Bywater said. "I think with both improvement from there to now and the adrenaline and all that, I'm hoping to cut some more time off."

To leave Kearney with a medal on Friday, Bywater said he'll need to exhibit patience.

"I know a lot of those guys are going to go out way faster than their body will allow them to and I just need to be sure to listen to my body going into it, execute a patient plan and really take that last mile and give everything I have worked for four years into that last mile," Bywater said.

The NSAA Class B Cross Country Championship at Kearney Country Club in Kearney starts at 2:30 p.m. Friday with the boys race. The girls race starts at 3:30 p.m. The Warriors seek their first state medalist since 1996 when Justin Christensen placed seventh in the boys race.