Schuyler boys soccer hosted Saturday's Class B-5 district final against Scottsbluff with a trip to the state tournament on the line.

The Warriors conceded a goal in the third minute, but they settled into the high-stakes match eventually equalizing at the half-hour mark on a shot from freshman David Arciga.

In the second half with the game tied 1-1, junior Jose Cruz finished off a loose ball in the box in the 43rd minute to put Schuyler in the lead for the first time.

Scottsbluff kept pushing for an equalizer, but junior goalkeeper Luis Carrera made timely saves and plays off set pieces to keep the score 2-1.

Cruz finished off the district final with a goal in the 80th minute, propelling the Warriors to their first state tournament since 2018.

"We're young. We're really young. I think it showed up a little bit in the first half. We were nervous. We were a little tentative on some things," Schuyler head coach Lyndon Beebe said. "Of course Scottsbluff came out and played really well and played hard and found their best player up top and we caught standing there watching and he made us pay. We were just kind of back on our heels the whole first half. Fortunate to be even at halftime. I think that helped us a lot."

The Bearcats scored the breakthrough goal against the run of play. Scottsbluff senior Braden Anderson chased down a long ball over the top of the Schuyler defense, slotting the shot past an oncoming Carrera.

"We always have the mentality that one goal is nothing, two goals are nothing," Cruz said. "We can always come back from it like we how we did against Lexington."

Scottsbluff had an opportunity to make it 2-0 in the 14th minute as Anderson charged in on a breakaway, but Carrera made a diving save going to his right to keep the deficit at one.

Arciga equalized for Schuyler in the 30th minute, cutting back and firing a shot from the top of the box that slipped past Bearcats goalkeeper JT Painter. It was the freshman's eighth goal of the season.

"I just saw the middle open. I had to dribble in and shoot it," Arciga said. "I thought the keeper was going to save it, but it bounced right under him and went it."

In the second half, the Warriors opened on the front foot. After a couple shots were blocked, the ball fell to Cruz in the box who finished the chance into the bottom corner for the go-ahead goal.

Schuyler had numerous chances to put the game away with a third goal as sophomore Gaspar Juarez thundered a free kick off the cross bar. On the rebound, Cruz fired the shot wide in the 47th minute.

Sophomore Obed Benazo drew a penalty kick after getting tugged down in the box. Cruz stepped up to the spot, but the penalty kick was saved by Painter to keep it 2-1 in the 69th minute.

Scottsbluff clipped the cross bar on a free kick in the 67th minute and in the 79th minute, it drew a corner. The Bearcats headed the corner in the box, but Carrera blocked and corralled the shot near the goal line to preserve the lead.

"It was a great play on that last corner," Beebe said. "I thought they really had an opportunity there and somehow he (Carrera) comes up with the ball. There was just a lot of things that could have gone our way but didn't, but that's soccer."

After another Bearcats corner was cleared, Cruz dribbled past Painter for a tap-in goal into an empty net with 20 seconds left to seal the district title.

"We just had a good team to compete with this year," Arciga said. "There's a lot of opportunities hoping to go to state and keep going up in the ranks."

Cruz recorded his third straight postseason brace, raising his state-leading goal tally to 36.

In his return to Schuyler after playing at Scotus Central Catholic last season, the junior has scored multiple goals in 12 of Schuyler's 16 matches.

"This group is so special because we've been playing club since we were little," Cruz said. "We've been growing up together and we just have that chemistry. It's my hometown. Been here my whole life. Feels good."

Schuyler opened the season 3-0 before suffering two consecutive defeats to Bennington and Crete. The Warriors have since reeled off 11 consecutive wins, including capturing a conference, subdistrict and district championship.

"I thought our conference tournament here we finally found out who we were. We had good fits at all the spots and our formation," Beebe said. "I think the wins in conference and of course the two wins against some quality teams really made them feel they were destined to be able to do this."

Despite the youth of the team, Beebe said nothing seems to bother them.

"They're all really tight," he said. "They understand there are some guys that I would normally use that we didn't use (today) and next game they might be playing the majority of the time. We have great depth and just great attitude all the way through."

The Warriors are the No. 4 seed and will face No. 5 South Sioux City in the NSAA Class B Boys Soccer State Championship quarterfinals at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Morrison Stadium in Omaha.

Beebe said he believes the hardest part is now behind them and he hopes they just enjoy the experience.

"There were so many teams that overlooked us," Arciga said. "I think if we just compete well then I think we can do a lot of damage."