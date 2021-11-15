Warriors recognized for fall achievements

Schuyler Central High School held its Fall Activity Awards Night on Nov. 8 honoring the student athletes in boys cross country, girls cross country, girls golf, softball, volleyball and football. Warriors were recognized for earning letters and team awards.

Boys cross country varsity letter winners included Gavin Bywater, Eduardo Carrasco, Daniel Daviu, Gabriel Lucar, Adolfo Manzano, Samuel Rivas, Vance Sayer and Ivan Varela

The Most Improved Runner award went to Dillon Johnson, the Underclassman Rookie Award was earned by Lucar, the Upperclassman Rookie Award went to Varela and the Myers Reinecke Shonka Award was given to Bywater. Bywater and Varela also picked up the NCPA Academic All-State Award. State Participation Certificates went to Bywater and Eduardo.

In girls cross country, letters went to Niurka Castro, Marisol Deanda, Alekxa Olvera, Destheny Ortega, Gabby Rodriguez and Sinai Sanchez

The Most Improved Runner was Rodriguez, the Newcomer of the Year went to Sanchez and the Myers Reinecke Shonka Award was earned by Deanda. The NCPA Academic All-State Award and a State Participation Certificate were also handed out to Deanda who qualified for state for the third year in a row.

In girls golf, varsity letters went to Marianna Castillo, Janel Lopez, Jazmine Martinez, Natalia Ruiz and Esmerelda Sacarias. The Myers Reinecke Shonka Award and the NCPA Academic All-State Award also went to Sacarias.

In softball, letter winners included Isabella Adame, Mia Andrade, Chloe Aragon, Cydney Bachmann, Makayla Cerny, Elizabeth Harding, Jenna Jedlicka, Lissi Martinez, Lucy Mendez, Bianca Nelsen, Madelyn Nyberg, Desteny Parra, Jamie Romero, Rosibel Soto and Angela Yepez

Jedlicka was named the Most Improved Offensive Player. Most Improved Defensive Player went to Mendez. Martinez was awarded the Best All Around Player award and the NCPA Academic All-State Award was handed out to Harding and Mendez.

Volleyball letter winners included Alyza Arroyo, Litzy Avila, Emily Garcia, Emma Jedlicka, Piper Lefdal, Aylin Portillo, Vanessa Uriostegui, Jenny Valora and Natalie Yrkoski. Yrkoski was also the Offensive Player of the Year. Defensive Player of the Year went to Valora. Garcia was named the Most Improved Player, and the the NCPA Academic All-State Award went to Lefdal and Valora.

On the grid iron, letters went to Talon Andel, Joxsemar Bernal, Luis Carrera, James Castanon, Fernando Castro, Brian Delgado, Christopher Escobar, Jhony Escobar, Kelbin Escobar, Luis Genchi, Jesus Hernandez, Samuel Hernandez, Kevin Juarez, Aiden Kronberg, Cezar Lininger, Diego Maganda, Giovanni Martinez, Jaime Marquez, Jonathan Medina, Alvaro Mendez, Gabriel Moyao, Gonzalo Quezada, Jason Ramon, Alejandro Rodriguez, Brayan Romero, Richard Sebastian, Chris Shannon, Derrik Sock,

The Myers Reinecke Shonka Award for Offensive Player of the Year went to Moyao. Defensive Player of the Year was earned by Lininger. Carrera's play made him the Interior Lineman of the Year, Castanon was named the Most Improved Player of the Year and the NCPA Academic All-State Award went to Andel and Kronberg.

Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.

