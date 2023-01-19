Warriors repeat as Schuyler Girls Invite champions

Schuyler girls wrestling entered Friday with the pressure of defending its Schuyler Girls Invite title. The Warriors rose to the occasion finishing the day with 176 points, 56 points ahead of runner-up Crete, with 10 claiming medals.

Miriam Deanda, Carly Wemhoff and Gina Alba captured silver medals. Sinai Sanchez, Hasley Salgado, Carolina Carveyal and Jazmin Acosta earned bronze.

Angela Velasquez took home a fifth-place medal and Jessica Ortega and Lauren Wemhoff stood on the podium in sixth.

“We talked about defending our tournament title and the girls really wanted to do that. They stepped up and did what they needed to when they had to. We lost a few matches here and there, but overall our girls stepped up,” Schuyler head coach Mark Wemhoff said. “They wrestled tough in matches where they knew it was going to be tough and ended up getting a couple. Our girls know we take a lot of pride in finishing strong, fighting no matter if we’re on our back or on top. By doing that, that’s why they pushed forward and was able to get the trophy again.”

Alba (11-5) competed in her first meet since the Platteview Girls Invite on Dec. 17. After winning two matches in two duals on Thursday, Alba went 2-1 on Friday.

The junior recorded two pins to advance to the 190-pound final. Alba pinned Ralston’s Dezeray Baker at 1 minute, 10 seconds in the quarterfinals. She followed them up with a fall at 3:36 in the semifinals against Crete’s Adriana Gomez.

In the final, Makenna Schramm of Fairbury pinned Alba in 47 seconds.

“It was my first meet back after a long vacation, so I think (today) was really good. I think I wrestled the best I could have (today),” Alba said. “I know what to fix now for the coming weeks and the coming competitions, so I’m proud of myself (today) but I know I can do way better.”

The conditioning was the biggest hurdle in Alba’s return to the mat. Mark said she just looked a little slow, but he expects her to wrestle with more pace as the rust wears off.

“We just need to get her some more mat time and just get back on track. She’ll (Alba) get there,” Mark said. “It’s going to take a little longer than maybe she thought was going to happen, but we just keep working forward until February and we’ll see where we’re at. Hopefully, she’s back on track like she was before Christmas.”

Alba is one of four returning state qualifiers for the Warriors. The biggest improvement she’s is being more offensive in matches.

“I want to be the one getting the takedowns. I want to be the one calling the shots,” she said. “I don’t want to be waiting for them to get something on me.”

Carly (20-6) recorded three wins on Friday thanks to three first-period falls. The junior defeated Blair’s Jazlyn Raymond at 1:51, Wood River’s Autymn Saul in 20 seconds and Sumner-Eddyville-Miller’s Ellie Scoville at 59 seconds.

Wahoo’s Jessi Hasenkamp took down Wemhoff by pin at 35 seconds in the 145 final.

The biggest surprise of the day was freshman Miriam Deanda placing second at 130. The freshman went 3-1 with three falls. Deanda defeated Madison’s Valentina Dorado at 5:29, Crete’s Jennifer Cervantes Mendoza at 1:58 and Wayne’s Nyla Bolles at 3:45.

Kehlanee Bengston of Aurora claimed the gold medal with a fall at 2:33.

“She’s (Deanda) a huge surprise because we just didn’t know what she can do and she didn’t know what she can do. The thing about her is she’s a competitor and she has endurance,” Mark said. “She just finds a way to stay in a good position. If she gets in a bad position, she figures out how to get out of it. She’s starting to figure things out.”

Sanchez (16-5) earned third place at 105 with two wins. She defeated Shantelle Mikkelson of Madison by a 3-2 decision on two escapes and a penalty. Sanchez broke a 2-2 tie in the third period on an escape with 1:45 remaining.

Emily Hull of Scribner-Snyder defeated Sanchez 6-4 in the semifinals. Hull scored all six points in the second period on an escape, a reversal and a three-point nearfall. Sanchez recorded two takedowns.

In the third-place match, Sanchez pinned Platteview’s Leilou Guerrero at 3 minutes.

Salgado (15-7) won two of three matches, both by pin. The senior defeated Ralston’s Taylor Bergman at 1:05 and Beatrice’s Jorja Boller at 2:09 in the third-place match. Ruby Guerrero of Wood River defeated Salgado 7-5 in the 110 semifinals.

Mark said he’s working with both Sanchez and Salgado of picking up their match speed in practice.

“Hasley (Salgado) has lost some matches, but they’re two really good girls and she’s hanging with them. She’s wrestling tough with them,” Mark said. “Sinai (Sanchez), she finds a way to grind through it and win the really close ones. When you get her mad, you got to watch out because she’ll come after you. It’s fun to watch those girls get better all the time and pick things up.”

Carveyal (15-7) tallied three wins in four matches on Friday, booking a spot into the 170 semifinals following a 27-second fall against Blair’s Nadjmina Akhmadzade and a fall at 1:10 against Beatrice’s Mary Ellen Zapata.

The junior lost to Wahoo’s Kaylee Ricketts by pin at 1:34. Carveyal earned bronze via medical forfeit.

“She’s (Carveyal) just funky. You never know what’s going to happen with her,” Mark said. “When she does get them on their back, she does a good job of keeping them and getting their pin.”

Acosta (7-9) went 2-1 on Friday with a quarterfinal pin of Crete’s Stephanie Mendoza and a third-place match fall of Lyons-Decatur Northeast’s Kennedy Blevins.

“Jazmin (Acosta) has for sure taken some big steps the last two weeks. I think she was getting a little down on herself before Christmas. Now she’s starting to work on stuff that she knows she can do,” Mark said. “Gina (Alba) is working with her a lot like hey you need to step this way or you need to do this so that way you don’t get turned or you can push back into them. It’s helped a lot having Gina back practicing with her.”

Velasquez (15-7) bounced back from a quarterfinal loss with three straight falls en route to a sixth-place medal. She pinned Wayne’s Liberty Titiml at 1:44, Fairbury’s Heidi Ramos at 1:58 and Crete’s Ashaya Steele at 3:53.

Ortega (11-5) went 3-2 at 100 pounds, opening the meet with a 16-second pin of Scottsbluff’s Gianna Gonzales. In the consolation bracket, the junior recorded second-period falls against teammate Reese Inselman and Crete’s Addison Woods. Ortega lost 6-4 to Aurora’s Aubrie Beed in the fifth-place match.

Lauren (17-12) also went 3-2 on Friday with two falls and one decision. The freshman pinned Louisville’s Addison Lueder at 3:59 and Crete’s Maricela Lopez at 2:40. In the consolation semifinals, Lauren defeated Western Iowa’s Marina Guadmuz 6-1 on two takedowns and one reversal.

The Schuyler Girls Invite was the third team title of the season. After coming out of the gates last season on fire, the Warriors have been more cautious of gradually building towards February this season.

“Last year before Christmas, we were on fire. It was like nothing was going to stop us. Then we just dropped for some reason and it took us a little bit to build back up. We finished strong at the end of the season,” Mark said. “We got to take little steps. We don’t want to take these huge jumps. We’re just going to slowly climb up that hill and we’ll get there towards the end.

“I’ve been running our practices like that. I don’t want to just jump straight up. We got to slowly build our way up there by having tough tournaments to wrestle in. There’s still room for improvement and things we got to work on and they know that. If they want it, they’ll go after it and they got to work to get it.”

Schuyler competed in Monday’s Battle Creek Girls Invite. The Warriors face Seward in a dual on Thursday before Saturday’s Weeping Water Girls Invite.