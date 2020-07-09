Warriors return to gridiron at Lakeview passing league

Schuyler football returned to the gridiron for the first time in 2020 in the midst of an uncertain summer in Colfax county.
Unable to train or hold camps in Schuyler due to the high rate of coronavirus infections, and the construction at the school, the Warriors made their way to Platte County on July 1 for the start of a four-week passing league at Columbus Lakeview.
For head coach Jason Ankrah, the opportunity served as the first real opportunity he's had to see much of his group together. That's especially important for a program in its second year with a new coach and coming off a winless season.
Scores are kept at the 7-on-7 league, but the Warriors won't spend too much time weighing the meaning of results in July. The month-long training sessions are more about setting the tone for August than bragging rights in a glorified scrimmage.
"I told my kids, 'Hey, we're back to football. Whatever happens today happens. Go out there and compete, but embrace it, because we haven't been able to do anything in the past four and half months,'" Ankrah said. "That's all I told my kids. Don't go out there and do too much. Just compete and have fun."
The Warriors went without a win for the fifth time in six seasons in Ankrah's first year with the team. Schuyler has won just three times since the four-win year of 2010.
Though it's been a checkered past as of recently, the Warriors are setting their sights on more success in Ankrah's second season. The former Husker and NFL defensive lineman has already been impressed by some of what he's seen on the field from his skill positions. Continuing that momentum week-to-week, then carrying it over to fall camp in August is vital to a year in which Schuyler will be taking a waiver down to Class C-1.
"I definitely saw some kids step up," Ankrah said. "It would be nice to get everybody on board. But, it's Day 1. From last year, it's definitely an improvement. It's good to see those young guys step up."
At this point in the summer, and for the passing league specifically, Ankrah has honed in on communication; that means conversations during and after each game.
"Communication, everyone on the same page, even if it's not the exact play that's supposed to be called, everyone is just doing the same thing," Ankrah said. "That's what I care about most. I'm really a big guy against blown coverages, blown routes or little stuff like that. The main thing like I said is to get on the same page and communicate."
With the youthful roster, Schuyler has this year, the passing league also serves as an opportunity to let players try multiple spots on the field.
Ankrah and the coaching staff are allowing players to more freely determine where they want to play, watching and evaluating then using the experience to set potential lineups.
"We're moving a whole bunch of guys around," he said. "We're just seeing what kid fits best in what situation. In camp is when we'll iron out packages and all that extra stuff."
One player that offers experience to an otherwise youthful roster is tight end and fullback Merrick Kort. Kort, like many on the first day of workouts, was simply happy to be back taking part in football activities.
"It honestly feels great," he said. "Being cooped up at the house and not being able to do anything and then being able to get out and throw the ball around, play some football; it was a great feeling."
Kort admitted the team looked a little rusty the first time back on the field, but believes the Warriors have the talent to develop into a competitive bunch.
"You can kind of tell we haven't done anything with football for quite a while," he said. "We need some work to be done and get stronger and better as the days go by."
For the Warriors to be successful, Kort understand he will have to play a big part, especially as a leader.
As a senior, he also knows how important the offseason is, including the passing league.
"Hopefully we get better and progress and learn our plays better," he said, "get stronger and do better as time goes on."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net
