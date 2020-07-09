Warriors return to gridiron at Lakeview passing league

Though it's been a checkered past as of recently, the Warriors are setting their sights on more success in Ankrah's second season. The former Husker and NFL defensive lineman has already been impressed by some of what he's seen on the field from his skill positions. Continuing that momentum week-to-week, then carrying it over to fall camp in August is vital to a year in which Schuyler will be taking a waiver down to Class C-1.

"I definitely saw some kids step up," Ankrah said. "It would be nice to get everybody on board. But, it's Day 1. From last year, it's definitely an improvement. It's good to see those young guys step up."

At this point in the summer, and for the passing league specifically, Ankrah has honed in on communication; that means conversations during and after each game.

"Communication, everyone on the same page, even if it's not the exact play that's supposed to be called, everyone is just doing the same thing," Ankrah said. "That's what I care about most. I'm really a big guy against blown coverages, blown routes or little stuff like that. The main thing like I said is to get on the same page and communicate."

With the youthful roster, Schuyler has this year, the passing league also serves as an opportunity to let players try multiple spots on the field.