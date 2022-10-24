Warriors' season ends at Wahoo, Patriots and Jaguars advance in playoffs

Schuyler played its final football game of the season Friday against No. 9 Wahoo. The Warriors lost 68-0 for their sixth shutout defeat of the season.

Trevor Ehrlich led a balanced Wahoo rushing attack with nine carries, 142 yards and four touchdowns. As a team, the Warriors gained 362 yards on the ground and scored 10 touchdowns.

Offensively, Schuyler was sacked five times and fumbled the ball twice as it ended the season 1-7.

"We did see a few things in the game as we recovered an onside kick and limited their dangerous punt return game on special teams. Offensively, we were able to move the ball some against what we believe is the best defense we saw this year," Warriors head coach Troy Schlueter said. "Defensively, we made a few plays in the backfield, but the same inconsistencies in blocking and tackling got us on the wrong side of many plays on both sides of the ball."

Schlueter said he was pleased with the progress of his players become more disciplined and showing better efforts in game. He said he told the team that this year was one of the most enjoyable seasons he's had as a coach.

"The boys began to play for each other and worry less about how they looked from a selfish standpoint. We also have had many boys realize that work ethic is a major component in the offseason and as a result, they've been asking us when the weight room is going to open," Schlueter said. "There are many good signs as we have all but seven athletes coming back next year and the core group of players are ready to get to work. We're excited to see how much we can push it."

No. 5 Clarkson/Leigh 28, No. 12 Wisner-Pilger 23: A forced fumble by the Patriots with Wisner-Pilger threatening to score the go-ahead touchdown early in the fourth quarter proved to be the decisive play of the game.

For the game, Clarkson/Leigh forced four turnovers as Drew Beeson forced and recovered a fumble. Dylan Higby and Sam Pocasangre recovered a fumble and Kyle Kasik intercepted a pass and returned it 10 yards for a touchdown.

In addition to the takeaways, Beeson recorded 16 tackles to lead the team. Mason Whitmore tallied 13 tackles and Jackson Koehn finished with 11.

Offensively, Kasik carried the ball 19 times for 119 yards and two touchdowns. Ryan Brichacek ended the night with 108 rushing yards and one touchdown.

The Patriots advanced out of the first round of the playoffs for just the second time in the last six years. In the D-1 statewide playoffs, Clarkson/Leigh is the No. 7 seed and will host No. 10 Crofton on Friday.

No. 1 Howells-Dodge 64, Creighton 12: Like it has all season, Howells-Dodge took care of business in the first half score 52 of its 64 points in the opening 24 minutes en route to a blowout win over the Bulldogs.

Lance Brester was the Jaguars' leader on offense with nine carries, 154 yards and five touchdowns. Hunter Luther produced on both sides of the ball, scoring a rushing touchdown on 55 yards and posting 10 tackles.

Jestin Bayer finished the match with eight tackles and one tackle for loss. Aandy Dominguez posted five tackles, two sacks and one forced fumble. Oscar Dominguez recovered a fumble and Colton Klosen intercepted a pass.

The Jaguars advanced to the second round of the D-2 playoffs and will host South Loup on Friday. South Loup defeated reigning D-2 state champion Kenesaw in the first round of the playoffs Friday.