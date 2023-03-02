Schuyler basketball concluded their seasons last week in the subdistrict tournaments.

The girls finished their most successful season in a decade with a 54-16 loss at Blair on Feb. 20 in the Class B-5 subdistrict semifinals at South Sioux City.

Schuyler boys suffered a 72-25 defeat at Bennington in the Class B-5 subdistrict semifinals.

The girls faced off against the Bears for the second time this season. In the first meeting on Dec. 13, Blair won 51-8.

By halftime, Schuyler surpassed its scoring output from the first meeting with nine points. It trailed 37-9 at halftime with the Warriors scored all seven second-half points in the fourth quarter.

“I thought we performed pretty well. We wanted to come out and play better and we did. We came out and Gabby (Rodriguez) comes down and hits a three on the opening possession. Our effort was good,” Schuyler head coach Jason Wehner said. “We were down a couple girls. We only played about six girls in our rotation and we just kind of ran out of gas. Blair’s deep and they’re talented and they just kind of wore us down a little bit.”

The Warriors featured six different scorers on Feb. 20. Abby Reyna scored a team-high four points on 1-for-2 shooting and 2-for-3 from the free throw line.

Shirley Trejo, Ally Vavricek and Gabby Rodriguez tallied three points each. Niurka Castro finished with two points and Addy Vavricek posted one point and four rebounds.

“Balanced scoring is always good, not always having to rely on Gabby (Rodriguez) and Ally a lot of times. It’s big going forward. Now some of those girls understand they can score,” Wehner said. “A lot of it is confidence, not being able to score in the past. Just seeing the ball go in the basket is going to be nothing but good things for us going forward.”

Schuyler finished 5-18 in Wehner’s first season as head coach, the most wins in a single season for Warrior girls basketball since 2012-13.

The Warriors improved on both ends of the floor this season, raising its offensive scoring average by six points this season while shaving four points off its points-allowed average.

“Offensively, I thought we made some good strides,” Wehner said. “We were able to put the ball in the basket and looked like more basketball, more organized, the girls going through the offense, making the right passes, making the right cuts and just being aggressive. I saw us attack the basket a lot more in the second half this season and just the confidence to shoot the ball.”

Trejo and Castro are the lone seniors for Schuyler. The two have stuck with the process after winning a total of two games in their first three seasons.

“They were outstanding. We faced some turnover at the beginning of the year. We lost some girls and those girls were a steady force for us, righting the ship a little bit,” Wehner said. “We got off to that rough start a little bit and they were great leading us through that. They didn’t score a whole lot for us this year, but they did a lot of small things.

“Niurka (Castro) was like our third-leading rebounder. Shirley (Trejo) led us in assists. Niurka always guarded the other team’s best player. We’re definitely going to miss those two next year.”

Wehner said he hopes the success energizes the program heading into next season with the bulk of the roster returning, including its two scorers in Ally and Rodriguez.

“You want to talk about like heart and determination, they’ve been smacked around the last three years,” Wehner said. “Getting five wins is just a big step and them realizing that they can do this here. Winning games here is not impossible by any means.

“I would tell them at the beginning of the year and they kind of looked at me crazy like, ‘Oh here we go, another guy just telling us this.’ I think towards the end of the year, you can tell they were bought in and I think they expected to win those games at the end of the year that we won. That was really good to see.”

The boys ran into a buzzsaw on Feb. 22 against the Badgers. Bennington shut out Schuyler 23-0 in the first quarter. The Warriors responded with a dozen points in the second, but the deficit was too much to overcome.

In the second half, Bennington outscored the Warriors 30-13 as 13 Badgers registered points.

“We were shell-shocked. We got off to a really slow start and they took it to us early,” Schuyler head coach Rod Ruybalid said. “There was not a whole lot of recoveries, especially with the way it turned out. It was just hard, disappointing to see the kids end their season the way they did.”

Gavin Bywater and Rico Rodriguez tied for the team-high with nine points each. Bywater corralled a third of Schuyler’s 12 rebounds.

Emiliano Rosas scored three points and Daniel Quezada and Diego Castro posted two points each.

“We didn’t get anything going,” Ruybalid said. “There was a couple things we tried and they basically kind of knew ... it’s almost like they had our playbook as far as anything we tried to do, they were ready for it.”

The Warriors finished the season 1-20 with their lone win coming on Feb. 14 against Omaha Buena Vista.

Bywater and Rodriguez paced the Warriors. Bywater finished with 12.2 points and 5.4 rebounds per game while Rodriguez posted 11.8 points on 36% shooting.

Rosas, Bywater, Quezada, Leo Guzman, Dillon Johnson and Diego Franco comprised this year’s senior class.

“We never had our starting five for any of the games this year. That made us mix and match trying to get some things figured out as far as who we’re going to plug in,” Ruybalid said. “It’s always a challenge unless you get everyone to buy in. There was times where there’s a little doubt as far as some of the kids were concerned as well.”

Due to injuries and players missing time, a lot of the young players received valuable playing time.

Sophomore Joseph DeLeon averaged 6.8 points per game this season with sophomores Chris Hernandez and Daniel Maiz among those making the most of their opportunity.

“The fact that we had to play some of the younger kids as a result of being shorthanded a few games, it helps some of those kids to realize here are some areas in which I need to improve,” Ruybalid said. “Here are some things that I need to do better. To me, that was one of the things I think down the road I think they’ll realize this is the direction we’re going, this is what I need to work on.