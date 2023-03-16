The Schuyler girls soccer team posted a 3-12 record in 2022 following a 0-14 record in 2021 as the Warriors continue to seek improvement with returning players leading the charge.

"We have a lot of starters returning so we're looking better than we did in years previously so that's a plus side," Schuyler girls coach Clarissa Eloge said. "We are super young and we had some wins last year and hopefully we'll keep adding onto those."

A lot of the returning contributors for Schuyler are juniors and sophomores who will now look to take another step after last year's experience.

"A good majority of them have been playing club together, that kind of helps them," Eloge said. "Being at the high school level I think it's just helping them grow more and understand passing and how important it is to keep the ball moving. It's not a one-person show, they've done a lot better in practices already passing and working together compared to last year."

Some of the key players returning for the Warriors are sophomores, Ailyn Angel and Gabby Rodriguez. Eloge plans on getting the duo in better position to score this season.

"We're letting some other players play on the wings that hopefully cross the ball in a little more and get that extra push going so that Gabby (Rodriguez) and Aiyln (Angel) can get more goals," Eloge said.

Eloge sees endurance being a positive contribution for the Warrior girls with many of the players also competing on the cross-country team.

"I would say we have a lot of speed but usually when we get to see other teams they have girls too that are fast," Eloge said. "I would say for most of the sports we have here at Schuyler we have pretty speedy girls."

One of the biggest struggles for the Warriors last season was stopping other teams' offenses. The Warriors allowed 71 goals but return many of their starters including multiple Warriors playing in the goal.

"We have most of our regular defense returning except for our goalie situation is still the same," Eloge said. "It depends on who comes and practices the best that day. With them, it's all a mindset thing and no matter what you tell them it's difficult to bring 100% every day."

The Warriors will have to improve their effort according to Eloge if they hope to continue to build off their three win season last year.

"It's more mentality and effort. With the girls here one day they'll come and be ready and excited about the game," Eloge said. "The next day they'll come and just not want to be here, it's not everybody but you got to have 11 players on the field."

The Warriors open their season today, March 16, hosting Aurora.

A big goal for Schuyler this season is not only to win more than three games but also to be more competitive and not be mercy-ruled this season. The Warriors were mercy-ruled four times last season.

"Our goal is to obviously get more wins but to also be competitive more because we had games where we were mercy-ruled. So be more competitive in that manner and have more shutouts," Eloge said. "Be all around more competitive, make it so it's not such an easy win for some teams."