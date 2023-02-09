KEARNEY - Schuyler wrestling made its long-awaited return to the NSAA State Dual Wrestling Championship Saturday at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds in Kearney.

After qualifying for the tournament from 2017-19, the Warriors earned their spot back in the Class B competition as the No. 8 seed.

In their final tune-up before districts, Schuyler dropped its quarterfinal dual to No. 1 Cozad 57-18 and to No. 4 Waverly 56-18 in the consolation semifinals.

"I knew it was going to be an uphill battle, but we competed. I know the dual scores ... we scored 18 in both duals, but we competed. Cozad is a really good team," Warriors head coach Jeremy Hlavac said. "Waverly is a really good team, but they darn well knew who they wrestled (today) against us. Even in the matches, we were lopsided in, we still gave 100% effort. That's what it's all about."

All three wins in each dual came from seniors Brayan Romero and Diego Maganda and junior Trey Svatora.

Romero defeated Cozad senior Bryson Bussinger 5-2, erasing a 2-0 first-period deficit. He scored on a penalty and a reversal in period two with a third-period takedown putting the match out of the reach.

In a competitive bout with Waverly junior Garrison Brehm, Romero wrestled the full seven periods to prevail for the 3-3 ultimate tiebreaker victory. After a Brehm escape in period two, Romero reversed with 27 seconds left to take a 2-1 lead. A penalty by Romero granted Brehm the tying point.

Both wrestlers escaped in double and triple overtime, sending it to a fourth and final extra period. Neither wrestler recorded a tally in the final 1 minute of action.

Maganda secured two wins by decision. The 152-pounder defeated Cozad sophomore Brayan Lozoya 9-7 controlling the match throughout. In period one, Maganda took down Lozoya twice after voluntarily letting Lozoya escape.

Maganda outscored Lozoya 3-1 in period two on a takedown and an escape. He recorded his fourth and final takedown of the match with 35 seconds remaining.

In his final match of the day, Maganda defeated Waverly junior Garrett Rine 6-2. After a scoreless first period, the senior scored a reversal to take a 2-0 lead into the third.

Maganda took down Rine twice in the final period with the Waverly junior escaping twice.

Svatora recorded the only two pins for the Warriors. He pinned Cozad's Drake Hasbrouck in 1 minute, 4 seconds and Waverly's Josiah Bultman at 1:56.

"Excellent matches. Them guys are starting to peak at the right time," Hlavac said. "They're pushing themselves in the room every day and bringing other guys up with them right now. It's excellent."

Schuyler solidified themselves among the Class B elite this season following a 12-3 dual season. The Warriors earned their spot in Kearney after overcoming the disappointment of not qualifying anyone to state last year.

"Last year, we didn't have a state qualifier in the individual tournament, so to turn around and be able to get to this tournament, to be one of the top eight teams in the state in Class B is nothing but a feather in these kids' caps," Hlavac said. "We pushed hard and we pushed hard and we pushed hard with an offseason wrestling, offseason weight room, it showed the dedication from these kids to get this point.

"Now we get ready for next week. The best part about it is this does nothing but motivate the rest of them for next week."

Next up for Schuyler is the District B-3 meet beginning Friday at Grand Island Northwest. The four state berths in each weight class will be determined on Saturday.

The Warriors have seen all but two of the 12 schools they'll compete against at districts, including Cozad and a bevy of conference opponents in Adams Central, Aurora, Northwest and York.

Hlavac said he believes that experience and familiarity is beneficial heading into the biggest meet of the season.

"We always push the next best thing. When we wrestled Cozad, we were ready to go against Waverly. They know they're good teams, but we're ready to go out there and wrestle and participate and push forth our best effort." Hlavac said. "We don't care who steps on the mat in front of us. We're going to give it all we got every single time we wrestle. That's the mentality we push, we preach and that we carry into every day."