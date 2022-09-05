Warriors shut out at O'Neill, Howells-Dodge roll past Fullerton

Schuyler, after a tight 3-0 defeat at Omaha Concordia in Week 1, was shut out for the second straight week in a 43-0 defeat at O'Neill.

The Eagles combined for 414 total yards as senior quarterback Landon Classen combined for 285 total yards and four touchdowns. On the ground, Classen rushed for 133 yards and three touchdowns. He completed 7 of 9 passes for 152 yards and one score.

Classen connected with senior Walker Peter for a 60-yard touchdown reception. Sophomore Brady Eichelberger posted 58 yards and two touchdowns.

"We felt pretty upset after the ballgame. We felt like we'd be competitive after watching film and we weren't. I take responsibility for not having the boys ready to play and we're looking to overcome some of the old demons that crept back in after a bad start to the ballgame," Schuyler head coach Troy Schlueter said. "We believe we have good kids and coaches and we're very happy to have another this week to right some wrongs."

Schuyler will play its first home at 6 p.m. Friday against Fairbury. The Jeffs are off to a 2-0 start with wins over Tri County and Falls City. They've outscored their opponents 91-7.

Howells-Dodge def. Fullerton 58-16: The Jaguars scored 44 points in the first half as they limited the Warriors to just eight points in each half.

Howells-Dodge outgained Fullerton 527-224. Lance Brester rushed for 291 yards and four touchdowns in the victory. Lane Belina posted his first 100-yard rushing game of the season with 103 yards and one touchdown.

"I felt we played very good. Offensively, I thought our line picked up their defense and was able to give us some running lanes," Jaguars head coach Mike Speirs said. "We were happy with our intensity and effort. We still need to improve on recognizing our assignments defensively and then executing those assignments."

Brittin Sindelar completed his first two passes of the season, including a 50-yard touchdown to senior Jestin Bayer.

Defensively, junior Oscar Dominguez led Howells-Dodge with eight tackles. Bayer posted seven tackles and one for loss. The Jags finished with five tackles for loss.

Connor Kreikemeier, after intercepting a pass in Week 1 against Neligh-Oakdale, recorded his first sack of the season. Brester and Sindelar each intercepted Warriors quarterback Fletcher Dubas. Belina recovered a fumble.

"I thought we tackled very well defensively. It is always a point of emphasis for us, so it's nice to see that work translate into games.," Speirs said. "Oscar had a very good week of practice, so we tried to find ways to get him on the field and he responded as well as we hoped he would. It is nice to be able to build some depth."

Howells-Dodge is 2-0 and will face Wynot. The Blue Devils defeated Hartington-Newcastle and Humphrey Saint Francis.