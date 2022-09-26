Warriors shut out by DC West, volleyball falls at David City

Schuyler football was shut out for the third time this season Friday at Douglas County West. The Falcons won the game 41-0 as the Warriors have yet to score a point on the road.

"I will take credit this game for not having the boys ready to play and hit to start the game. I need to do a better job of that for sure," Schuyler head coach Troy Schlueter said. "I also want to give credit to DC West as I believe they are improving yearly and they played a very physical brand of football Friday. We hope to give a better effort this week at home."

The Warriors dropped to 0-5 and 0-1 in district play. They'll host Lakeview on Friday.

David City def. Schuyler 25-15, 23-25, 25-23, 25-16: Schuyler dropped the lone match of the week Thursday at David City.

The Scouts totaled 50 kills and 13 service aces in the victory. Senior Avery Couch recorded 20 kills and Kamryn Behrns ended the night with 12 kills, four aces and 14 digs.

Schuyler dropped to 4-10 on the season and will take the court Thursday at Class C-2 No. 8 Clarkson/Leigh.

Schuyler softball

The Warriors dropped two games, losing 17-5 at North Bend Monday and 24-1 against Central City on Sept. 20.

Elizabeth Harding hit Schuyler's first home run of the season against the Tigers, launching an 0-2 pitch over the wall in center field.

In the third, Schuyler plated four runs on a fielder's choice by Brilee Benson, Desteny Parra and Lauren Wemhoff scoring on an error and Jani Yepez drawing a bases-loaded walk.

North Bend ended the game on back-to-back RBI ground outs in the third. Lucy Mendez allowed eight earned runs on 14 hits with one walk and three strikeouts.

In a 24-1 loss to the Bison, Schuyler plated its lone run in the first on a passed ball. Parra scored after she was hit by a pitch.

The Warriors will compete in the Central Conference Tournament on Thursday at Bradshaw Park in Columbus. They'll then compete in subdistricts on Monday.

Warriors golf

Schuyler competed at Thursday's Wayne Invite at Wayne Country Club. The Warriors placed 14th with a team score of 566.

Marianna Castillo shot the lowest score on the team with a 125, good for 57th. Maribel Gonzalez finished the round nine strokes back of Castillo in 62nd. Emily Daviu scored a 143 and Sofia Ramirez carded a 164.

On Tuesday, Schuyler traveled to take on Clarkson/Leigh in a dual. The Warriors next tournament was Wednesday at the Scotus Central Catholic Invite at Quail Run Golf Course in Columbus.