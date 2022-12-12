Warriors' slow start proves costly against David City

The Warriors girls basketball started the first two games of the season on the right foot. However on Dec. 6, against David City, Schuyler scored just three points in the first quarter and five total points in each half in a 51-10 defeat.

"We came out a bit flat I thought. Right from the get-go, they scored on the opening tip and we just didn't react well to that," Warriors head coach Jason Wehner said. "We didn't run the offense very well. We need to do a better job of getting into our sets and just being a little bit more organized on offense."

Ally Vavricek and Niurka Castro combined for all 10 Warriors points. Vavricek scored seven points, including six through three quarters, and Castro scored three points. Castro made the team's lone free throw in the first quarter and scored a field goal in the third.

For the game, Schuyler shot just 15% from the field and turned the ball over 22 times. David City's press defense, Wehner said, resulted in Schuyler being pressured to go too fast on offense leading to turnovers or quick shots.

"We're a little bit on the smaller side. Normally teams are a little bit bigger, so they're playing some pressure defense which speeds us up definitely," he said. "We need to do a better job of slowing it down."

David City received contributions from six players. Freshmen Kamryn Behrns and Kambri Andel recorded 16 and 10 points, respectively. Avery Couch scored nine points as the team's main post player.

"Our defense is new. We have good possessions, but we don't string them together," Wehner said. "We get lost and we give up some layups, but they're some positives. We just need to keep building on those positives."

Vavricek scored the first basket of the game for Schuyler, making a baseline pull-up jumper and drawing a foul. The free throw was missed to keep the score at 3-2.

Castro knocked down a free throw to make it 7-3, but David City rattled off 16 straight points to take a 23-3 lead. With 5:27 remaining in the first half, Vavricek scored to cut the deficit to 20.

Castro scored a bucket after a Schuyler offensive rebound on the team's first possession of the second half to make it 34-7. Vavricek scored just past the halfway mark of the third quarter, her third field goal of the game. In the fourth, Castro knocked down a free throw before the final buzzer.

"Ally's (Vavricek) put together a couple good games in a row. First game of the year against Madison and then DC West she played well and another good game (tonight)," Wehner said. "We need to probably do a better job finding her on offense and giving her some more opportunities."

On Saturday, the Warriors lost at Plattsmouth 54-12. Gabby Rodriguez finished with a team-high six points on 2-for-8 shooting. Vavricek produced four points and six rebounds. Castro also scored four points.

Although it shot 3-for-32 from the field, the Warriors attempted 27 free throws, making 10, compared to just nine attempts for Plattsmouth.

Schuyler was 0-4 entering Tuesday's game against Blair. Its next game is Saturday at Lexington.

"I was hoping we would have a little more success on the offensive side of the ball, but everything's new. We're only two weeks into an offense, three weeks now. We're learning as we go. We've played three pretty good teams. I think David City is going to win a few games this year, obviously," Wehner said. "We just need to keep building on the positives. That was one of our goals at the beginning of the year. Set some small goals and just keep trying to build on those small ones and hopefully those will add up to some wins by the end of the year."