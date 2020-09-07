Warriors snap skid, down DC west

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Behind the rushing tandem of Johnathan Gonzalez and Dennis Martinez and the strong play of the offensive and defensive lines the Schuyler Central Warriors pounded their way to a 14-6 victory over Douglas County West last Friday night at the Schuyler football complex. The win was the first of the season for Schuyler and it improved its season record to 1-2 while snapping an 11-game losing skid.

The game was not decided until the final moments as the Falcons had a 60-yard punt return by Chase Jones for an apparent touchdown called back because of a block in the back infraction. Up to that point, the Warriors were in control from the outset.

Schuyler Central head coach Jason Ankrah picked up his first win at the helm of the Warriors in season number two of his SCHS career. He was excited to see his young men break into the victory column.

“This was for sure a great team effort tonight,” Ankrah said. “I knew these guys would show us the process. It is a different group this season. I saw this in summer camp. It is the little things that we have to do to make the big picture happen.”