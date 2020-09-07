Warriors snap skid, down DC west

Behind the rushing tandem of Johnathan Gonzalez and Dennis Martinez and the strong play of the offensive and defensive lines the Schuyler Central Warriors pounded their way to a 14-6 victory over Douglas County West last Friday night at the Schuyler football complex. The win was the first of the season for Schuyler and it improved its season record to 1-2 while snapping an 11-game losing skid.
The game was not decided until the final moments as the Falcons had a 60-yard punt return by Chase Jones for an apparent touchdown called back because of a block in the back infraction. Up to that point, the Warriors were in control from the outset.
Schuyler Central head coach Jason Ankrah picked up his first win at the helm of the Warriors in season number two of his SCHS career. He was excited to see his young men break into the victory column.
“This was for sure a great team effort tonight,” Ankrah said. “I knew these guys would show us the process. It is a different group this season. I saw this in summer camp. It is the little things that we have to do to make the big picture happen.”
Schuyler Central’s offense was spearheaded by the running back tandem of quarterback Martinez who racked up 90 yards on 20 carries and senior Gonzalez, a senior, who gashed the Falcons defense for 145 rushing yards on 29 attempts. Both Schuyler touchdowns came on running plays as Martinez and Gonzalez each had one bolt for a touchdown.
Martinez also completed 4 of 6 passing attempts for 50 yards as Diego Svoboda had two grabs for 32 yards while Merrick Kort snared one pass for 11 yards and Yair Garcia had one reception for 7 yards.
“On offense, if we can get these guys on the same page, this offense can really go,” said Ankrah. “I am really proud to see where these guys are going. Johnny (Gonzalez) really took over the reins tonight. Dennis (Martinez) got a little down on himself because he threw an interception and got the wind knocked out of him. Johnny simply told him, ‘Hey young buck, you are our best athlete. We need you to run the ball.’ That is why Gonzalez is one of our main captains this year.”
The Schuyler defense played a stout game holding the Falcons to nearly half the total yardage amassed by the Warriors offense. DC West netted only 143 yards compared to 284 gained by SCHS.
“That defense took to completing the little things to heart,” Ankrah said. They all did their job. A couple of mistakes left some of their guys open, but we can fix that.”
Schuyler took the lead with 53.8 seconds left in the first quarter when Martinez ran a near perfect bootleg play on a third-and-4 play to go from the DC West 7-yard line. Sophomore Brayan Romero was true on the extra point kick attempt giving the hosts a 7-0 lead.
The Falcons cut the Schuyler lead to 7-6 four minutes into the second quarter when quarterback Kayden Kehrli hit wide receiver Kayden Jensen on a 4-yard scoring strike. The PAT kick sailed wide right. The first half ended with the Warriors clinging to the one-point lead.
The Warriors stretched their lead to 14-6 with 6:39 to go in the third quarter when Gonzalez tore through the center of the DC West defensive front on his way to a 25-yard touchdown jaunt. Romero connected on his second PAT kick of the night to close out the scoring.
Ankrah said that he was not surprised by the improvement in the line play of his team on both sides of the ball. Both units have been working very hard in practice and are learning to carry that work over to the game field on Friday night. It showed against the Falcons in a big way.
Schuyler Central will be seeking to put together two consecutive wins for the first time in many years when they travel to Raymond, this Friday evening to take on the Raymond Central Mustangs. Raymond Central will enter the fray with a 2-0 record including a 21-13 victory over Fillmore Central and a 21-14 triumph over Falls City. The kickoff it set for 7:00 p.m.
Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!