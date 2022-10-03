Warriors softball falls to Lexington in Central Conference Tournament

COLUMBUS - Schuyler softball concluded the regular season Thursday, falling to Lexington 11-0 in four innings in the Central Conference Tournament at Bradshaw Park in Columbus.

The Warriors tallied two hits on singles from Desteny Parra and Elizabeth Harding. In the circle, Lucy Mendez pitched three innings allowing 11 runs, one earned, on seven hits. Mendez walked two Minutemaids and struck out one.

"I feel like almost every batter that stepped into the batter's box made contact with the ball," Warriors head coach Shala Ostberg said. "Unfortunately, we hit it right to their players and they had an amazing defense. I would definitely say our offense was strong (today)."

Schuyler only struck out twice as a team Thursday. It grounded out seven times and flew out once.

"We faced different ability pitchers, so we've never been able to perfect where we should be standing in the box, how fast we need to swing the bat, stuff like that," Ostberg said. "Just making those adjustments with the little experience we have will come from playing."

The Warriors defense was highlighted by a diving catch by center fielder Carly Wemhoff in the first inning. With the increased attendance at practice, Ostberg said, she's been able to place players at their natural position.

"We've been able to practice where we're going to play, finding that team dynamic and finding that team unit, knowing where you're supposed to throw the ball if it comes to you," she said. "Our softball knowledge has definitely increased over the season."

Lexington scored six runs in the first inning on an error, two-run single, a wild pitch, RBI ground out and an RBI sac fly. It tacked on three runs in the on an RBI double and two Warrior errors. An RBI single and RBI ground out plated two Minutemaid runs in the third.

On Sept. 27, Schuyler fell 11-1 at Wilber-Clatonia. The Warriors scored their lone run of the game in the third on a Wolverines error. Wemhoff scored after drawing a two-out walk.

Wilber-Clatonia scored five in the first, three in the second, two in the third and one in the fourth to seal the win in four innings.

The Warriors completed the regular season with an 0-21 record.

"I'm excited to look at the team stats after we wrap up our season. I would expect there to be some significant improvements that I'm excited to share with the girls," Ostberg said. "Unfortunately, our record does not reflect how much we've grown as a team, but that's just something we'll have to keep working on."

Schuyler competed in Monday's Class B-6 subdistrict tournament against the top seed Seward. The other semifinal featured the two seed Crete and three seed Lincoln Northwest.

"Districts is a whole different type of competition, so I'm hoping they come ready with the same energy they brought (today)," Ostberg said. "If they bring this energy on Monday, I'm excited to see how we play."