Schuyler boys soccer competed for the Central Conference championship Saturday as the host school for the final two rounds of the conference tournament.

The Warriors defeated Seward in Thursday's quarterfinal to earn a spot in the semifinals against Grand Island Northwest. They took care of business against the Vikings winning 4-1, setting up a matchup with the No. 1 seed Lexington in the championship game.

Lexington struck first, but Schuyler responded as senior Victor Alonzo tallied a brace to put the Warriors in the lead for good. Jose Cruz followed with a hat trick to cap off a 5-1 victory and the conference title.

"Really proud," Warriors head coach Lyndon Beebe said. "We give up a goal early and then we come back to score five straight. You can't ask for something better than that."

The Minutemen broke through in the 12th minute as junior Fernando Casillas scored on a shot in the box off a throw in.

After a pair of Lexington corners, Schuyler caught the Minutemen on the counterattack. Cruz was tugged down on the edge of the box, leading to a free kick from about 20 yards.

Alonzo stepped up and slotted the free kick into the bottom left corner for the equalizer in the 17th minute. The senior, after receiving a through ball from Cruz after he held up play on a long ball, slotted a shot past goalkeeper Erik Lopez on a breakaway to put the Warriors ahead 2-1 in the 25th minute.

"I'm happy to support the team," Alonzo said. "Even if we're down 0-1, it's always 0-0. We can always score a goal."

The Warriors ended the half on a pair of Cruz goals in the 30th and 35th minutes. Cruz dribbled around Lopez after he came off his line, placing the shot into an empty net to make it 3-1. On another long ball over the top of the Lexington defense, Cruz scored to make it 4-1 at halftime.

"They just decided not to let it (allowing a goal) bother them. We've been preaching to them all year is it doesn't matter, just get better," Beebe said. "That's exactly what they did. I think it really woke them up a bit and if they were a little bit nervous in that match, I think that was gone once we gave up that first goal."

Cruz opened the second half as he ended the first half with a goal in the 41st minute to make it 5-1. The Warriors were able to see the rest of the game out.

Cruz finished the game with a hat trick and one assist. Alonzo tallied a brace and an assist with freshman Kevyn Martinez and sophomore Gaspar Juarez assisting one goal each.

"After the Bennington match, we learned a lot about what we're going to do and how we're going to do it going with the wind, into the win and stuff. They did exactly that," Beebe said. "The wind just killed the ball right in front of him (Cruz) a lot of times. We did give him the ball and he also returned the favor and set up a couple other guys for scores too."

Schuyler ended Lexington's 10-game winning streak. The Minutemen's only defeat was in their season opener to Class A No. 1 Gretna 3-1. During its winning streak, Lexington scored at least two goals in every game.

"We changed formations a little bit, so this is about the third game in with that and they're getting used to it," Beebe said. "They're learning how to cover each other a lot better. I think they've really bought into the idea that everybody has to defend and pressure."

As one of seven seniors on the squad, Alonzo said it was special to win the conference title at home.

"As a senior, I'm kind of sad that it's my last year," Alonzo said. "I'm glad I'm able to contribute to this team as we progress into the season."

Beebe described what it meant to the team and to the school to win the conference title as the tournament host school.

"They played well for each other. They're all good friends. They really enjoy being around each other so it's been a great experience winning aside," Beebe said. "I think it meant a lot to our school and our community, especially our community that we found a way to get back into the conference mix. It's been a while. The parents are excited, the kids are excited and I think that's going to help our school be excited too."

In the semifinals, Schuyler defeated Northwest 4-1 on a Cruz hat trick and a goal from freshman David Arciga. Alonzo, Juarez and senior Diego Maganda finished with one assist each.

The Warriors completed an undefeated week after a 10-0 win over Seward in Thursday's conference tournament quarterfinal. Cruz led the team with four goals. Juarez recorded a brace and sophomore Obed Benazo, freshman Yojan Cruz, junior Mahadi Ibro and Maganda each scored one goal.

On April 11, Schuyler defeated Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 6-3 on a Cruz hat trick, a Juarez brace and one goal from junior Ale Alarcon.

Schuyler improved to 8-2 and extended its winning streak to five games. It faced Northwest again on Tuesday before returning home to host Scotus Central Catholic on Thursday.

"I think we're in good condition and we're nicked up a little bit. We're probably 90%, which is our new 100%. It's pleasing to see that we're a bunch of grinders," Beebe said. "We're turning into a bunch of kids who can play when we're a little bit sore, nicked up and tired. We really ground out a lot of that, especially the first 60 minutes. We just ground out on it and played with a high level of enthusiasm."