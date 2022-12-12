Warriors struggle to hit shots in loss to David City

Schuyler boys basketball are still gelling through the first two weeks of the season.

On Dec. 6, the Warriors fell to David City 56-33 as Schuyler struggled to make shots. Schuyler shot 25% from the field, including 8-for-31 from inside the arc.

"We started off a little cold and we felt like we were playing from behind the whole time. That's not something we're built to do. At the same time, we missed a lot of easy shots, which doesn't help either," Warriors head coach Rod Ruybalid said. "Overall, the kids worked hard and they finished the game strong which is something we kind of have to ask of them. They're making some progress. We saw a handful of positives, but obviously they're plenty of things we need to work on."

Gavin Bywater paced Schuyler with 15 points on 5-of-16 shooting. Chris Hernandez and Joseph DeLeon posted six points each. Ruybalid said the Warriors missed a lot of short shots, which led to the deficit.

"Right now he's (Bywater) our go-to guy. He's the one that needs to be the most stable and we expect him to kind of lead being a senior," he said. "The kids look up to him and they respect the position he has."

On the other side, David City posted a field goal percentage of 44%. Senior Caden Denker and sophomore Clayton Zavodny combined for 35 points in the victory. Junior Brock Dubbs and sophomore Reese Svoboda tallied nine and eight points, respectively.

Schuyler switched to zone defense to start the second half after trailing 30-19 at halftime, but the Warriors had to revert back because of its lack of offense.

"There was a couple of times our offense bogged down and we needed to be a little bit more consistent," Ruybalid said. "I thought they ran the offense a little bit better that second half, but we missed a lot of those shots in the paint that we should have hit. That's part of the ballgame. There's going to be nights where you're going to hit everything and some nights where hardly anything falls."

Alan Morales scored the first bucket of the game for Schuyler following a block from Julian Morales on the other end. The Scouts took over the rest of the quarter, outscoring Schuyler 13-1 to lead by 11.

In the second quarter, the Warriors trimmed the deficit to 15-13. DeLeon scored the first bucket of the frame and Bywater converted a 3-point play. A Hernandez triple brought Schuyler within one possession.

David City responded with 10 straight points to lead 25-13. Schuyler cut it to six on a Bywater field goal, a free throw from DeLeon and a 3-pointer from Hernandez.

The Scouts took an 11-point lead into halftime. Bywater knocked down a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 33-26, but that would be the closest Schuyler would get.

David City ended the third quarter leading 41-27 and wound up outscoring the Warriors 15-6 in the fourth.

On Saturday, the Warriors lost at Plattsmouth 66-28. Schuyler scored no more than eight points in any quarter while the Blue Devils recorded at least 14 points in each quarter.

Bywater and DeLeon scored 10 points each with DeLeon corralling eight rebounds. Emiliano Rosas and Julian posted three points and Daniel Quezada finished with two points and seven rebounds.

The Warriors were 0-4 entering Tuesday's game against Blair. They'll hit the road on Saturday for a conference matchup with Lexington.

"Between being shorthanded with injuries and various other things going on, it's been hard to gauge what we're going to look like," Ruybalid said. "When we get to full strength, I'm excited about some of the possibilities we have as far as the kids we get to work with."