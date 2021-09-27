Warriors suffer homecoming loss

Something had to give last Friday night when 0-4 North Bend Central took on 0-5 Schuyler Central in Schuyler's homecoming football game. Alas, the Warriors continued to struggle on offense and were unable to control the North Bend passing game in a 40-0 defeat.
On an ideal night for a high school football game, SCHS could only mount 79 total yards on offensive while the Tigers ran for 149 yards on 27 carries. They also controlled the airways with 317 passing yards and all six touchdowns on pass receptions to account for their 466 total yards.
“We talk to the kids all the time about how the little things make a difference on the field,” SCHS head coach Greg Hansen said. “We are closer than the score tonight indicated. “I came to Schuyler knowing that this was going to be a multi-year turnaround process. We have implemented many program standards that are improving things, but aren’t necessarily showing up on the field right now. I am confident that the process will work.”
Quarterback Brodey Johnson had a process of his own for NBC as he blistered the Warriors with the passing game on 13 of 19 throwing for 319 yards and all six touchdowns.
Ian Vrka was on the receiving end of four of those touchdown strikes covering 24, 32, 31 and 60 yards. Colin Rhynalds caught a touchdown spiral covering 53 yards and Zac Pospisil hauled one in from 29 yards out. Johnson also rushed for 32 yards on eight carries giving him 351 yards of total offense against the outmanned Schuyler defense.
The Tigers scored 13 points in the first quarter and 21 points in the second quarter to put the game away early.
Schuyler had one of its best offensive drives of the game in the first quarter. The Warriors took over at their own 45-yard line on their opening drive.
Cezar Lininger broke off a 23-yard scamper moving Schuyler to the North Bend 32. After Jhony Escobar picked up 3 yards and Luis Genchi 2 yards through the center of the Schuyler offensive line, Genchi threw to Diego Maganda for 8 more and moved the Warriors to the North Bend 21.
A 5-yard false start penalty and two incomplete passes ended the Schuyler drive and turned the ball over to the Tigers on downs. Schuyler had only four more first downs the rest of the night.
Lininger had a good game rushing for the Warriors as he gained 46 yards on nine carries. Genchi connected on two passes in 11 attempts for 12 yards. Maganda caught a pass for 8 yards and Jesus Hernandez caught the other toss for 4.
With district opponents Columbus Scotus, Columbus Lakeview and West Point-Beemer closing out the 2021 schedule, coach Hansen knows that it will take time to build his program at Schuyler Central.
“We have some really good kids that want to be good in football and are willing to put in the time to get it done,” Hansen said. “I will trust the process because I know it will work. I’m hoping the parents and fans will be patient and support the kids in this transitional time.”
Schuyler has a bye this week before traveling to Columbus to take on the The Scotus Shamrocks on October 8 at Pawnee Park at 7 p.m.
Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.