Warriors suffer homecoming loss

The Tigers scored 13 points in the first quarter and 21 points in the second quarter to put the game away early.

Schuyler had one of its best offensive drives of the game in the first quarter. The Warriors took over at their own 45-yard line on their opening drive.

Cezar Lininger broke off a 23-yard scamper moving Schuyler to the North Bend 32. After Jhony Escobar picked up 3 yards and Luis Genchi 2 yards through the center of the Schuyler offensive line, Genchi threw to Diego Maganda for 8 more and moved the Warriors to the North Bend 21.

A 5-yard false start penalty and two incomplete passes ended the Schuyler drive and turned the ball over to the Tigers on downs. Schuyler had only four more first downs the rest of the night.

Lininger had a good game rushing for the Warriors as he gained 46 yards on nine carries. Genchi connected on two passes in 11 attempts for 12 yards. Maganda caught a pass for 8 yards and Jesus Hernandez caught the other toss for 4.

With district opponents Columbus Scotus, Columbus Lakeview and West Point-Beemer closing out the 2021 schedule, coach Hansen knows that it will take time to build his program at Schuyler Central.