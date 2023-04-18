Schuyler girls soccer, fresh off a 1-0 victory on Thursday over Aurora in the Central Conference Tournament quarterfinals, got to play on its home turf Saturday for the final two rounds of the tournament.

The Warriors battled Lexington in the semifinals. After falling behind 2-1 at halftime, they outscored the Minutemaids 2-0 in the second half to advance to its first conference tournament championship match in eight years.

In the final, Grand Island Northwest mercy ruled Schuyler 10-0 to leave with its second straight title.

"Very proud. Our last game didn't go quite as we hoped, but we had a lot of girls getting hurt from probably being cold and not stretching properly," Warriors head coach Clarissa Eloge said. "We were playing with very minimal subs at the end."

Northwest started the match with three goals in the opening three minutes and it tacked on its fourth goal in the ninth minute.

Gabby Rodriguez created one of the few Schuyler chances, forcing the Vikings goalkeeper into a diving save in the 13th minute.

After extending the lead to 5-0 in the 16th minute, Northwest scored four goals in a five-minute span beginning at the half-hour mark to lead 9-0 at halftime.

Northwest sophomore Guadalupe Sanchez ended the match with a goal 25 seconds into the second half.

"I think being tired. We're actually missing three or four of our defensive players, so it was a little rough in that manner because we were moving girls around to try to figure out what we can do," Eloge said. "A lot of girls were playing in spots that they normally don't play. We just got lost. We weren't marking like we should."

The Warriors put themselves in a position to win a conference title following a comeback win against Lexington.

Lexington sported a 2-1 halftime lead after goals from senior Abby Allen and freshman Maylin Novoa. Alyza Arroyo got Schuyler on the scoreboard converting a penalty.

In the second half, the Warriors turned the match around with a brace from sophomore Gissell Fuentes. They were able to fend off a late push from Lexington in the final minutes.

"The girls just never gave up. They came back, kept fighting, kept scoring and they bodied well and played aggressive. Did everything right," Eloge said. "We actually man-marked their best shooter, so that paid off for us because she didn't score at all."

Eloge described what it meant for the players to be able to experience the tournament in front of its home crowd.

"They love playing at home where their parents and everybody can come watch," she said. "I think it really got to them that the second game ended the way it did because they don't want to disappoint them. Winning that first game got them super excited, so I hope that kind of trickles over into everything."

Schuyler was winless two years ago and won just three games last season, including a 6-0 defeat to Lexington in the conference tournament.

This year they've won five matches, including the team's first conference tournament win since 2016.

"It's pretty awesome. They're already talking how we beat our win total from last year. We just got to keep going now. They feel it. We feel it," Eloge said. "I was telling our AD the other day that years past, a lot of our girls don't care if we lose because it's just how it's been. Now we have a group of girls that cares, so they put forth more effort and push harder. It's building."

On April 11, the Warriors fell to Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 3-2 before bouncing back with their second win over the Huskies on a goal from sophomore Ailyn Angel.

Schuyler squared off against Northwest for the second straight match on Tuesday. Its next game is Thursday at home against Scotus Central Catholic.