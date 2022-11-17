Warriors volleyball showed increased competitiveness

While Schuyler volleyball won the same amount of games as last year, it showed increased competitiveness and improvement in all areas.

The Warriors ended the season 7-21 losing in a five-setter against eventual district finalist South Sioux City in the subdistrict semifinals.

Compared to last year, they finished the 2022 campaign with 145 more kills, 226 more digs and an 88% serve percentage, an increase from 82% last year.

Schuyler head Drey Keairnes classified the season as a success.

“We made of a lot of great growth. We had a lot of good things happen for us. We set the goal to have to 75% serve percentage as a team in every game and we met that in all of our 29 games, which was huge for us,” Keairnes said. “That helped keep us in all the games we played. We didn’t win all the ones that we wanted to, but it kept us in them and made them a lot more competitive.”

Natalie Yrkoski recorded 213 kills and 50 blocks to lead the team in both categories. The senior also served 23 aces as she was named to the All-Central Conference Second Team.

“Natalie (Yrkoski) was a very explosive player for us. She was obviously our offensive leader and defensively in our top three as well playing all six positions. It was really nice for the conference coaches to recognize her to be able to see that,” Keairnes said. “Of course, I can see that as her coach and someone who watches her play all the time, but for the conference coaches to see it from our matches and be like, yes, she needs to be All-Conference, that’s a huge honor and a huge tribute to the work Natalie’s put in over the years.”

Warriors senior Piper Lefdal and junior Aylin Portillo earned All-Central Conference Honorable Mention. It’s the third time Lefdal was named as an All-Conference performer. Lefdal ended the season with 77 kills, a team-high 271 digs and 27 service aces.

“Defensively and offensively, she’s (Lefdal) just a solid player. She makes the right decisions on the court and she was a great leader for our team. She kind of kept everyone together, kept everyone focused,” Keairnes said. “If the girls didn’t want to listen to me, they would at least listen to her. It was just really nice to see her leadership, her athletic ability recognized at the All-Conference level.”

Portillo took a big jump with 158 kills, an increase of 27 kills from the year prior. The junior also nearly doubled her aces served with 46, including a school-record nine aces on Sept. 10 against Boys Town. It’s her first All-Central Conference honor.

“She’s (Portillo) really stepped up. Natalie (Yrkoski) is obviously a player that’s hard to replace, but her and Aylin, they had some dogfights at practice at the net,” Keairnes said. “They helped build each other, so seeing Aylin get recognized for her part in that as well, having the second-most kills on our team and really stepping up this year. She’s one I’m going to lean on hard next year to fill some of that explosive offensive role.”

Schuyler graduate six seniors who played in varsity matches this season in Yrkoski, Lefdal, Jenny Valora, Litzy Avila, Eliza Bailey, Erika Quezada and Shirley Trejo.

Yrkoski claimed the career hitting percentage record, which stood for a decade. Valora broke the career serving and single-season serve percentage record.

“This senior class is a very special class. They were the upperclassmen as juniors when I took over as head coach and they just really bought in right from the get-go,” Keairnes said. “They were huge on, ‘OK, we’re going to try this. It might be a little bit different, but we’re going to give it our all and we’re going to be successful.’ They’ve been great leaders, both athletically and off the court, how a program should look.

“My biggest thing when I took over was I want to change this culture. I want to get people believing that we can win and buying into that ‘We are Schuyler’ mentality. That’s so important, that we deserve to be competitive. We’ve earned that right and this senior class has really embodied that and really set a great example for the underclassmen.”

Keairnes said the Warriors took a step forward in increasing their competitiveness in matches. They won five more sets this year and Keairnes said he felt the team has something to be proud of in every single match.

The next step he said is for Schuyler to get over the hump and winning close matches.

“It’s still going to be a battle. It’s still going to be a dogfight, but we’re going to be winning those close games. As we progress, then we become a team that’s beating people and it doesn’t always have to be a close game,” Keairnes said. “I think with the girls’ commitment, I see that definitely happening. We getting ourselves in the weight room. We keep working on our skills on the court with open gyms and things like that. I really see us climbing that progression in a good time frame.”