Warriors win first game in over two years, shutting out Arlington

It had been over two years since Schuyler won a football game. A losing streak of 20 games was finally snapped Friday as the Warriors shut out Arlington 10-0 to put the losing streak to bed.

Brayan Romero scored all 10 points for Schuyler, converting a 28-yard field goal on the game's opening drive. In the second quarter, Romero scored a 37-yard touchdown run on a jet sweep on 4th-and-2 to make it 10-0.

That was all the defense needed as Schuyler forced four punts, three turnovers and three turnover on downs.

"It was just fun to see the looks on their faces. They're happy kids. They've been working towards practicing right. Each week we feel like we're practicing a little bit better, little bit more efficient," Warriors head coach Troy Schlueter said. "I was just happy for them that it paid off and they got to see some results that they've wanted. I'm very proud of the kids that are on the team working really hard and getting after it."

Kelbin Escobar and Romero led the Warriors rushing attack with 65 and 62 rushing yards, respectively. On the first play from scrimmage, Escobar sprinted for a 49-yard run to set up the field goal.

Escobar and Jaime Marquez were the catalysts to two time-killing drives in the fourth quarter to ice the game. The Warriors controlled possession for all but 53 seconds of the final quarter in large part to the offensive line, who created 205 rushing yards for the backs.

"I feel like our offensive line played their best game. They've been improving the last three weeks. I've seen some really good things from them, driving people off the ball, staying on blocks for four, five seconds," Schlueter said. "Things that make you go from not moving the ball hardly at all to being able to get first downs just about every drive and things like that. I think they're starting to gel and move some people."

The Warriors limited Arlington's offense to just 145 total yards. Eagles senior Kaden Pittman produced 103 yards on the ground with quarterback Cooper Staats throwing for 41 yards and one interception.

Luis Carrera led Schuyler with six tackles and two fumble recoveries. Romero and Chris Shannon tackled five Eagles each. Rico Rodriguez intercepted Staats with 10:50 remaining in the second quarter, setting up the Romero touchdown.

"I thought we were very aggressive. That's what I liked the most. Coach (Dan) Prososki and the guys, they did a really nice job making it simple for the kids," Schlueter said. "There was a few where we were leaving some gaps open and things like that going in the wrong gap, but for the most part all night, we were keeping contain well and we were running to the ball with proper angles."

Schlueter said he liked the team's physicality the most.

"I felt like we were hitting. I would like to see us wrap up a little bit more," he said. "We're preaching a physical style and the kids are starting to embrace that. I was pretty happy with those guys."

The victory Friday also marked the first road win for Schuyler since Oct. 19, 2018. Schlueter said he hopes with the losing streak behind them, the team will play more freely the final two weeks of the season. The Warriors return home to host Scotus Central Catholic on Friday.

"We've been preaching playing without fear all year long. I think there were several games where something bad happened in the first quarter and then all of the sudden we went away," Schlueter said. "The old demons got us. Now that they've gotten the monkey off their back, let's go play. Let's go see how far we can push it now.

"I wish we had eight weeks left instead of two because I really feel like these guys can play some quality football. I enjoyed watching a lot of the things Friday. Obviously, we got a lot of things to fix. Should've probably finished at least two more drives in the end zone and there's lots to work on still, but I hope we play a lot freer and have more fun these next two weeks."