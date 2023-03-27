Schuyler track and field faced Lakeview in a dual on Thursday with the Warriors placing in the top three in 16 individual events.

Warrior seniors Austin McCulloch, Julian Morales and Alekxa Olvera were the lone first place finishers.

McCulloch won the pole vault and finished second in the triple jump. The senior cleared the bar at 11 feet and posted a triple jump of 38 feet, 4 inches. Finishing ahead of McCulloch in the triple jump was Morales with a mark of 40-9.

Olvera recorded the fastest time in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:56.65. Lakeview's Cora Bartos was second followed by four Warriors to round out the field. Daniela Monzon was third with a time of 3:13.75.

Natalie Yrkoski and Caden Weverka finished in second and third in multiple events. Yrkoski was second in the 100 hurdles at 18.28 seconds, finishing behind Lakeview's Molly Frenzen at 16.79 seconds.

In the 200, the senior crossed the finish line at 29.28 second, 2.08 seconds behind Lakeview's Blake Barcel. Yrkoski placed third in the high jump with a mark of 4-8.

Weverka completed the 200 and long jump in second. He recorded a 200 time of 24.4 seconds, finishing 0.07 seconds back of Lakeview's Braxton Borer. His long jump was measured at 19-5.25. Weverka posted a 100 time of 11.47 seconds, good for third.

Nick Hernandez and Stephanie Rodriguez finished as the discus runner-up. Hernandez posted a toss of 125-9 and Rodriguez's best mark was 86 feet.

Maliya Keeshan finished third in the 400 with a time of 1:18.16. Ella Divis of Lakeview placed first at 1:16. Michael Arriaza placed third in the 800 with a time of 2:43.43.

Audrey Ruskamp ended the triple jump in third with a mark of 25-9. Amayrani Arevalo recorded the same placement in the long jump with a mark of 12-9.5. QuR'an Cook placed third in the shot put with a throw of 36-6.

Schuyler competed at the Boone Central Invite on Tuesday. The Warriors' next meet is Monday at the Aquinas Catholic Invite.