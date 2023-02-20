OMAHA - Schuyler girls wrestling fell short of its goal of bringing home medals at the NSAA State Girls Wrestling Championships at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.

Warriors freshman Lauren Wemhoff was the closest to earning a spot on the medal stand, falling in the heartbreak round Friday night.

Sinai Sanchez won her first round match for her lone win of the state tournament and Hasley Salgado and Angela Velasquez competed in Omaha in the final high school wrestling meet of their careers.

"We did OK. We were kind of hoping for a little bit more, but overall we wrestled tough. We didn't do as well as we did last year, but we still wrestled tough," Schuyler head coach Mark Wemhoff said. "People know we're going to wrestle them tough and that's something we take a lot of pride in as a team. You know you're going to get our best shot."

Lauren (30-18) bounced back from a first round defeat with back-to-back wins in the consolation bracket.

The freshman pinned Aurora sophomore Angelina Leininger at 2 minutes, 30 seconds for her first career win at state. In the next round, Wemhoff eked out a dramatic 12-11 decision over Millard South junior Naomi Sohriakoff.

Lauren sported a 9-0 lead with 1:05 remaining in the match after a pair of two-point nearfalls, a takedown, a reversal and a penalty.

Sohriakoff answered with a reversal and had Lauren for a four-point nearfall before a bloody nose from the Schuyler freshman halted the match.

Lauren escaped and tallied a takedown with 12 seconds left. Sohriakoff posted a reversal and three-point nearfall. The clock expired while Lauren was on her back, preventing a fall.

In the 135-pound consolation third round, Lauren was pinned by West Holt junior Madison Davis at 2:06.

"She (Lauren) was pretty heartbroken, but I said I was hoping she would win one match while she was down there and she ended up winning two," Mark said. "She exceeded my expectations and there's nothing for her to hang her head about."

Sanchez (29-8) won the first match of her first state tournament, defeating Bellevue East freshman Elaina Fletcher 6-0. The sophomore took down Fletcher in period one before recording four points in the third period on a penalty, an escape and a takedown.

In the 105 quarterfinals, Sanchez lost to Scribner-Snyder sophomore Emily Hull by fall at 1:20. On Friday, she lost to Grand Island freshman Addisyn Gates 5-3 in the consolation second round.

After a Gates takedown in the first period, Sanchez battled back to take a 3-2 lead with 15 seconds remaining on an escape and a takedown. Gates managed to escape five seconds later and she took down Sanchez as time expired to seal the comeback win.

"Sinai (Sanchez) started off good. The second match and in the quarterfinals, she got caught and just couldn't get off of her back," Mark said. "We were hoping she could win those first two and get into the semifinals and she knew she would have a medal. She was pretty disappointed. I told her she didn't wrestle bad at all. It was just unfortunate that happened."

Salgado (22-12) was Schuyler's lone returning state qualifier this season and she ran up against two tough wrestlers at 110 in Boone Central freshman and eventual bronze medalist Leynn Luna and Norfolk junior Jazmin Haller.

Luna pinned Salgado in 49 seconds in round one and Haller defeated the senior by fall at 2:37 in the consolation first round. The senior totaled 44 wins in two seasons, stepping up as a leader in this season.

"We knew it was going to be a tough road for her. She had a tough draw at the beginning. To come back and beat the next girl was going to be a big feat as well," Mark said. "I know she was hoping to do a little bit better this year at state, but after being injured a couple weeks before districts and to be able to come back and qualify, I told her that was pretty admirable to be able to do that and still compete down at the state tournament."

Velasquez (26-14) was pinned in both matches in Omaha. The senior lost to Sandhills Valley sophomore Mariah Duran at 3:41 in the first round. Sierra Kluthe of Ord was nearly pinned by Velasquez, but the sophomore reversed and pinned Velasquez at 2:54.

After placing fourth last year when only the top three wrestlers made it to state, Velasquez earned the opportunity of capping her career in Omaha. She finished with 56 career wins.

"Her first match was pretty tough too, but the second match we thought we can get this girl," Mark said. "She (Velasquez) wrestled her really well, but just seemed like she ran out of gas. When she had opportunities to get that girl turned to her back, she just could not get that girl over."

The Warriors will return the majority of their roster with 10 rising seniors along with Sanchez and Lauren as a junior and a sophomore, respectively, next season. Mark described what the next step is for the program.

"We have to develop a culture with our team ... we know we can be tough, but we need to be tough all the time when we're facing tough teams. When we're against a new team, we're very confident," Mark said. "We know we can go out and do great things, but when we get against a tough team they're a little shaky and they just don't know. We need to overcome that."