We're looking for storytellers

The tracks, courses, fields and diamonds are quiet right now. Soon that won't be the case.
The governor's indication last week to begin partially opening restaurants, businesses and churches seems to indicate that we will at least see some local baseball this summer.
But whether we get to that first pitch or have to wait for the fall and the first kickoff, the Schuyler Sun is seeking additions to our staff so we can tell more local stories.
I came into this career due to a general love for sports. Football, basketball, baseball, hockey, golf, tennis, NASCAR, wrestling, horse racing; you name it, I likely watch it and have some sort of vested interest. Making that my every day life seemed like a no-brainer.
Yet, as much fun as the games can be, it is perhaps the relationships built with coaches and the process of getting to know our local athletes that I have enjoyed the most. While I do my best to maintain a neutral position, there's no doubt, in my heart, the kind of effect kids and coaches can have on you personally.
It's a truly special and meaningful way to earn a living.
However, with two of us on our regular sports staff for the Schuyler sun, Columbus Telegram and David City Banner-Press, our abilities are limited. And thus, we look to you dear readers for those who have ever considered writing about, taking photos and covering our local athletes.
Many of you already assist us in this manner, and we are extremely grateful. We could not provide an appropriate level of coverage without your help.
But we're always looking to get better - get to more games, speak to more athletes, take more photos, write more insightful pieces.
That's where you might just come in. Whether it's simply taking photos or writing a full piece on a Friday night football game, we're looking to expand our ability to be at more events through an industry term we all call "stringers".
If you've done it before, great. If not, that's fine, too, we can certainly help you along the way. We've established relationships with all of our coaches, and they are all helpful and easy to get along with. They'd be the same for you as well.
Whether it's a regular, every issue kind of a thing, that's great. If you'd like to ease into it, that works also. We're open to any and all possibilities and suggestions for how you'd like to help.
Those interested can contact us through email, SCHsports@lee.net.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!