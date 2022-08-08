With young squad, Jaguars volleyball ready to defend state title

Howells-Dodge volleyball is looking to fill some starting positions as it enters the 2022 season as a defending state champion.

The Jaguars posted a 28-3 record last year en route to winning the first volleyball state title in school history, defeating BDS, Nebraska Christian and Fremont Bergan in Lincoln.

"We have a couple girls that are returning starters, so they've putting in a lot of work this summer," Howells-Dodge head coach Taryn Janke said. "We're going to be a small team, so we got to work with what we have."

Howells-Dodge enters this year as a team that'll be hunted by its opponents as it looks to repeat as a state champion. Senior Blair Fiala said they're ready and excited for the season.

"We had a fun summer. We figured out a lot with our teammates," Fiala said. "We lost some people last year, but we're really excited for this year because we have a lot of good people on our team who are putting forth a lot of effort and who want to play so we're just excited."

Although the Jaguars won the D-1 state title last year, they will play in Class D-2 this season. They got to size themselves up against D-2 competition at the Top 10 camp in Kearney in July. Among the matches Howells-Dodge played, it split sets with the reigning D-2 champion Falls City Sacred Heart.

"It was the first time all of us had played together as a team, so we got a lot of stuff figured out. Just how everyone plays together, who plays best with other people," Fiala said. "It was just fun getting to play all the other top teams in D-1 and D-2 and seeing he would rank against them."

After playing at Top 10, senior Carly Bayer said nobody's scared to play and everybody on the team is there for one reason.

"Our team chemistry this year is like unbelievable, so I think that's going to really help us out on the court too," Bayer said. "After Top 10 in Kearney, that's just really promising for this next season."

Howells-Dodge graduated three seniors in Ellie Baumert, Brooklyn Macholan and Morgan Gall. Baumert posted a team-high 68 assists, 85 blocks and 279 digs. She was second on the team with 343 kills and 502 assists.

Macholan was third on the team with 32 aces, 55 blocks and 27 assists. Gall recorded 85 serve receptions and 61 digs.

In addition to the three who graduated, libero Jade Bayer underwent back surgery and she'll miss the beginning of the season so that's another position Janke is looking to fill.

Janke said she sees sophomore Ava Noyd starting as the team's new middle and Carly to play all six positions like Baumert did. Last season, Carly tallied 114 kills, 68 blocks, 68 digs, 24 aces and four assists.

"When we went up to Top 10, she (Carly) really impressed me. She was one of our main passers, which honestly I didn't really know that she could pass that well until you actually put her on the spot," Janke said. "She came in and did her job. There's still a few things we can work on to make her better, but I think she's realizing it's her senior year where she's got to step up."

Joining Carly along the front row will be senior Grace Baumert. She led the Jaguars with 384 kills and was second with 58 aces and 264 digs in 2021. Janke said Grace has improved a lot from last year, especially with her control.

"I know she's done a bunch of camps and club and everything like that, but her control in how she's been interacting with her team this summer is just awesome," she said. "Her sister (Ellie) left so she's played with her for her whole life and now her sister is not here anymore I think she had to find a little bit of a way ... how are going to make this work? I have to bond a little bit more with our teammates. When we were at Top 10, she was fantastic. She worked well with everybody. She helped run our team."

Fiala returns for her senior season as the team's leader in assists last year with 502. Janke said Fiala has been a leader this summer looking to help her teammates improve before thinking about herself. It's a role Fiala is embracing this year.

"I think it's just about keeping everyone motivated, holding everyone accountable. We don't have to really worry about that because we have great teammates. They're all looking to put in the work," Fiala said. "We have some younger ones on our team, so after playing in a state championship, we know how to lead them since we are older and seniors. We're ready to lead them into this next season and we're ready for them."

Despite dropping to D-2, Howells-Dodge will play mostly Class C-1 and C-2 opponents this season facing East Husker Conference competition. The season starts with a road test at reigning C-2 state champion Oakland-Craig on Aug. 25. After a D-2 quad at Randolph two days later, it'll face C-2 state qualifier Clarkson/Leigh on the 30th.

"We're so happy we have a tough schedule. We've always said that. We have an insanely tough conference. Amazing teams so we love having that because it just builds us up for the postseason," Fiala said. "It gets us ready because our conference games are always good competition and we love having that competition and knowing that we've already been in these tough positions, so when we get down to state games, we're ready for it."

The Jaguars enter this season with high expectations, but Carly said she wants them to appreciate every moment along the way.

"Just have fun too during the season," Carly said. "We do want to win the state championship, but just making those memories with our team."

Janke said the main thing she's focused is getting her players to buy into their roles and not doing too much given the new and younger players stepping into new positions.

"I think sometimes we overtake since we do have younger girls in newer roles that they think they have to do a little bit more until they can get in that position, but I just keep telling my girls they need to learn, they have to make the mistakes first in order to fix them," Janke said. "I think that's the one thing the older girls is trying to motivate them and make sure they're doing their jobs."

Despite the youth on the team, the Jaguars are driven to claim a second straight state title in Lincoln in November.

"Two-time state champs. I want another one," Fiala said. "We're ready for it."