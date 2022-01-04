Wrestling: Warriors return to the mats

After nearly a month away from competing and training due to a COVID pause, Schuyler wrestling returned to the mats with some rust to overcome.

The boys started with a tough dual at Lakeview where they won just two head-to-head matches while the girls, considered among the favorites for a tournament at Winnebago were 14th overall with a limited roster and just two medals.

The boys bounced back the next day against Elkhorn while the girls are hoping for more of a full roster when they come to Columbus on Thursday and Friday for the Norm Mandstedt Invite.

Schuyler 54, Elkhorn 20: The Warriors led 18-14 halfway through the dual when they took six of the last seven, each by pinfall or forfeit, and picked up their fourth win of the season and even up the dual record at 4-4.

Gabriel Moyao (195 pounds), Cade Bohac (220), Jordan Martinez (106), Brayan Romero (120) and Trey Svatora (126) added 30 points to the total and put the dual out of reach with pins in the back half of the dual. James Castanon accepted a forfeit at 113.

In the first half, Dennis Martinez (138), Christopher Shannon (145) and Diego Maganda (152) put Schuyler in position for victory with three straight pins after Elkhorn won the first match 6-3. Down 18-3, the Antlers pulled within four points on wins of 11-5 and 6-0 then a third-period pin.

Lakeview 60, Schuyler 15: Brayan Romero tried to turn the momentum around at 120 pounds when he won the third match of the day to after the Vikings made it 12-0 on back-to-back pins, but Lakeview then picked up five straight pins and put the dual out of reach.

Gabriel Moyao finally ended the Lakeview run by pin in 1 minute, 26 seconds at 195 and Bryan Romero earned a forfeit at 285.

"A lot of these guys have only had two or three days of practice, and we're trying to get back on weight and in shape. Lakeview is a good team, you've got to give them credit," Schuyler coach Jeremy Hlavac said. "But I think we're better than that."

Schuyler Girls at Winnebago: Six members took to the mats and won a total of 14 matches while winning fourth and fifth place.

Angela Velasquez (165 pounds) started off with three straight wins but then was denied a shot at the title when unbeaten Kaylee Ricketts of Wahoo handed her a loss by pin midway through the second period.

Velasquez reversed Omaha Westside's Piper Zatechka and had her on a nearfall worth three points at the end of the second period in the bronze medal match but ran out of time. Zatechka then scored a takedown eight seconds into the third and won by pin.

Sinai Sanchez went 2-1 in the preliminary round and was placed on the consolation bracket where she fought her way to fifth with back-to-back pins. Sanchez had four total pins on the day and lost her only match by pin to 16-4 Jocely Prado of Johnson County Central.

Karen Gomez (145) went 1-2 then pinned two opponents for ninth place, Maddy Pineda (114) was 3-2 overall with three pinfall wins, a pinfall loss and a 14-2 major decision loss for 10th and Yessica Garcia dropped all four matches and was 14th.

