Year in review: Warrior girls wrestling win state medals, Patriots football makes history

In the first year of NSAA sanctioned girls wrestling, the Schuyler Warriors sent four to Omaha. Courtney Briones and Carly Wemhoff earned fourth-place medals while Hasley Salgado and Gina Alba qualified for the state meet.

Those four are back for the Warriors as they look to increase the number of state qualifiers and improve their 10th-place team finish.

In the spring and fall, Schuyler qualified multiple athletes for the state track and field and cross country meets. The football team also ended its long losing streak with a win this season.

Clarkson/Leigh football made history, bringing home its first state title in school history. The Patriots pulled out two close wins in the first two rounds of the playoffs before dominant wins over Weeping Water, Stanton and Neligh-Oakdale left them as the last team standing in Lincoln in Class D-1.

Howells-Dodge volleyball claimed its second straight state title, winning a pair of five-set matches in the semifinals and final.

As the calendar flips to 2023, here's a look back at 2022 for Schuyler, Clarkson/Leigh and Howells-Dodge.

Schuyler

Briones and Wemhoff took home medals at the state wrestling meet in Omaha at 114 and 138 pounds, respectively.

Briones went 22-7 last season reaching the semifinals. She pinned Gothenburg's Shania Wear and Bennington's Selena McCrery. In the consolation bracket, Briones defeated Battle Creek's Ella Reeves to reach the third place match. The sophomore is 6-2 this season.

Wemhoff completed a 20-6 season with three wins in Omaha. Like Briones, she reached the semifinals following two straight pins of Aurora's Kehlanee Bengtson and Pierce's Haylee Miller.

After a semifinal defeat, Wemhoff reached the third place match on a fall of Ord's Koryn Kline. This season, Wemhoff currently sports a 9-4 record.

Salgado earned one win in Omaha, a fall of Summerland's Lenora Kester. The senior is 6-3 to start her 2022-23 campaign. Alba also picked up a win at state with a pin of South Sioux City's Jackie Zamora. The junior is 8-3 to start her second sanctioned wrestling season.

In the spring, Marisol Deanda and Austin McCulloch qualified for the state track and field meet. Deanda ran in the 1600 and 3200-meter runs while McCulloch competed in the boys pole vault.

Deanda, in her first state track and field meet, placed 11th in the 3200 with a time of 12 minutes, 34.8 seconds. She followed that up with a 19th-place finish in the 1600 with a mark of 5:47.45.

McCulloch recorded a vault of 13 feet, which placed him just short of the medal stand in 10th place. It was his personal best and the senior said he's setting a goal of breaking the school record in the spring.

In Kearney, the Warriors sent four runners to the state cross country meet. It was the first time more than three runners competed at state since 1999 when the girls team qualified.

Miriam Deanda, Gabby Rodriguez and Sinai Sanchez competed in the Class B girls race while Gavin Bywater qualified for the boys race for the second straight year.

Miriam finished in 34th place with a time of 21:52. The freshman recorded the highest finish on the Warriors. Rodriguez and Sanchez crossed the line in 48th and 67th, respectively. Bywater placed 62nd with a time of 18:26.80.

Schuyler football snapped a 20-game losing streak spanning three different seasons on Oct. 7 with a 10-0 win at Arlington. It was the first road win for the Warriors since Oct. 19, 2018, and their first win overall since Sept. 4, 2020.

Brayan Romero made a 28-yard field goal and scored a 37-yard touchdown run to make up all of Schuyler's points. The defense forced four Eagle punts, three turnovers and three turnovers on downs.

The Warriors volleyball team matched its win total in 2022 ending with a 7-21 record. They lost in five sets against eventual subdistrict champion South Sioux City in the semifinals. Natalie Yrkoski earned All-Central Conference Second Team with 213 kills and 50 blocks.

Clarkson/Leigh

The Patriots capped a historic year with their first state football championship in school history. Clarkson/Leigh entered the 2022 season with just two playoff wins since joining as a co-op school in 2012.

In this year's playoff run to Lincoln, the Patriots won five games behind the back of senior Kyle Kasik. The senior tailback scored all 48 points in the state title game with 322 rushing yards, six touchdowns and six two-point conversions. He also recorded eight tackles and one interception on defense.

Kasik ended the season 2,281 rushing yards and 41 touchdowns. Drew Beeson led the Patriots on defense with 135 tackles and seven fumble recoveries.

Along with the football, the volleyball returned to Lincoln for the state tournament for the third straight year. Clarkson/Leigh endured growing pains with a young squad but turned the corner in the second half of the season.

The Patriots won their first ever East Husker Conference title, going through the No. 1 team in Class C-1 in North Bend and eventual C-2 state semifinalist Oakland-Craig.

Clarkson/Leigh lost to Fremont Bergan in the state quarterfinals in three sets, ending their 11-game winning streak. It finished the season 26-7 with only one senior graduating.

In the winter, Clarkson/Leigh boys basketball reached its first district final in school history. The Patriots defeated Lakeview on a buzzer beater and Logan View/Scribner-Snyder to win the subdistrict title.

The Patriots ended the season 19-6 following a 77-50 defeat to No. 1 Wahoo, the school's most wins since Clarkson/Leigh combined.

Morgan Bunner was the lone Clarkson/Leigh wrestler to qualify for the state meet. In his sophomore season, Bunner went 20-18 and lost both matches in Omaha. He has started his junior campaign 13-5.

In the spring, Chloe Hanel, Kennedy Settje and Eli Hays earned spots at the state track and field meet. Hanel earned a fifth-place medal in the 100 hurdles and a sixth-place medal in the high jump.

Settje and Hays completed their high school athletic careers with appearances in the long jump. It was the second trip to Omaha for both athletes.

Howells-Dodge

The Jaguars volleyball earned their second straight state title the hard way. After winning the D-1 state championship last season, Howells-Dodge emerged as the last D-2 team standing.

After defeating Stuart in straight sets in the state quarterfinals, the Jaguars staved off three match points in the fifth set against Shelton in the state semifinals to the final game 19-17 and advance to Devaney for the state championship match.

Once again, Howells-Dodge found themselves down 2-1 in the match against Overton before roaring back to win five sets behind Grace Baumert's 42 kills, 29 digs and nine blocks.

The Jaguar seniors of Baumert, Carly Bayer and Blair Fiala delivered to two state titles in three appearances and a total record of 85-12 during that run.

Howells-Dodge football returned to Memorial Stadium in November looking to capture its second straight state title. In a battle of undefeated teams, No. 2 Hitchcock County defeated the top-seeded Jaguars 22-12 as the Jaguars were shut out in the second half.

Lance Brester rushed for 34 carries, 175 yards and one touchdown in the state title game. He finished as one of the state's top rushers with 2,352 rushing yards and 41 touchdowns. Jestin Bayer tallied 106 tackles and Aandy Dominguez recorded seven sacks to lead the defense.

Bayer and Levi Belina earned silver medals at the state wrestling meet in Omaha. Bayer and Belina each lost by a 4-3 decision. It was the second straight silver for Bayer, who looks to get over the hump in his senior season. Bayer is 11-0 to start this season.

The Jaguar boys basketball team returned to Lincoln and faced a familiar foe in Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family in the Class C-2 state quarterfinals. The Bulldogs, who defeated the Jags the year prior in the D-1 state title game, won 55-52 ending Howells-Dodge's season at 23-4.

In the spring, Brester led Howells-Dodge with a pair of state track and field medals. He placed sixth in the high jump and in the 110 hurdles. He joined Sasha Perrin, Abbey Pieper, Aiden Meyer, Belina and R.J. Bayer in Omaha.