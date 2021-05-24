Young Jags grow up on state stage

Howells-Dodge fielded a young group at the Nebraska high school track and field championships. The Jaguars qualified six athletes in seven events, four of which are underclassmen. The two others, juniors, had never been to state before.
Thus, while the Jaguars walked away without any medals, Howells-Dodge was encouraged by the experience its athletes had on the big stage at Burke Stadium.
“It was great, those six all got valuable experience and many others on our team went to watch that had never been there,” coach Neil VanLengen said. “With no season last year and no seniors on the team, we had almost no experience, and this was so great for getting everyone excited for next year.”
The top result of the two-day meet held Friday and Saturday for Class C came from Sasha Perrin in the girls discus. Perrin made a top throw of 112 feet, 6 inches and was 12th. Shayla Meyer of Superior won the gold at 138-9.
Lance Brester competed in two events. Brester reached 5 feet, 10 inches and was 13th in the high jump. He tied with Marcus Osterhaus of Freeman and three others at that mark. Brester and Osterhaus both cleared 5-10 on their first try then missed three times at 6 feet. Carter Nelson of Ainsworth won the event at 6-8.
Brester took 16th in the 110-meter hurdles at 16.16 seconds. He was .46 away from making the finals. Deagan Puppe of Laurel-Concord-Coleridge won the event in 15.18.
The Jaguars also saw Aandy Dominguez compete in the boys high jump, Nathan Hegemann in boys discus, Sophie Dvorak in girls shot put and Abby Pieper in the girls high jump.
Six athletes is five more than Howells-Dodge qualified in 2019 when the Jaguars had just one representative - Erin Prusa winning bronze in the girls discus.
“This team worked so hard all season, kept improving all the way through,” VanLengen said. “When we were done with practice, they were looking at what else they could do to get better. We are all super excited to see what will come of next year.”
Hegemann was 17th in the discus at 127-8, Pieper reached 4-10 at high jump, Dvorak was 24th in the shot put at 31-8.50 and Dominguez was unable to record a mark on three attempts at 5-10.
The Jaguars could have a much larger contingent at next year’s track and field championships according to VanLengen.
“We could have 22 to 23 boys on the team next year and there will be some great battles to see who will be in our relay teams,” he said. “Also, there a few girls that regretted not going out this year, so we could have about 18 girls next year when we add five or six freshmen to the team next year.”
Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.