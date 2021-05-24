Young Jags grow up on state stage

The Jaguars also saw Aandy Dominguez compete in the boys high jump, Nathan Hegemann in boys discus, Sophie Dvorak in girls shot put and Abby Pieper in the girls high jump.

Six athletes is five more than Howells-Dodge qualified in 2019 when the Jaguars had just one representative - Erin Prusa winning bronze in the girls discus.

“This team worked so hard all season, kept improving all the way through,” VanLengen said. “When we were done with practice, they were looking at what else they could do to get better. We are all super excited to see what will come of next year.”

Hegemann was 17th in the discus at 127-8, Pieper reached 4-10 at high jump, Dvorak was 24th in the shot put at 31-8.50 and Dominguez was unable to record a mark on three attempts at 5-10.

The Jaguars could have a much larger contingent at next year’s track and field championships according to VanLengen.

“We could have 22 to 23 boys on the team next year and there will be some great battles to see who will be in our relay teams,” he said. “Also, there a few girls that regretted not going out this year, so we could have about 18 girls next year when we add five or six freshmen to the team next year.”

Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0