Young Jaguar girls take lumps in learning season

Just about everything that could have been expected about Howells-Dodge girls basketball for a new season came to pass, at in the early going. With the graduation of five seniors, two of which scored more than half the team's points, the learning curve was a steep one.

Not surprisingly, the Jaguars lost eight of their first nine games, two by 30 or more points and six of those first eight by at least 15.

Seemingly dead in the water, the season appeared to be a wash. Before Christmas had ever arrived, all signs pointed to a 'wait 'till next year' kind of scenario.

But then a funny thing happened. Howells-Dodge grew up quickly, put together a winning record at the turn of the New Year and found itself one game away from the district final.

Though the Jaguars came up short, the building blocks were set for a breakout season when the girls are back in the gym next year.

"We were a very young team, as all of our starters were sophomores and juniors," head coach Scott Polacek said. "I remember taking a few lumps from some teams, but we were a tough team to beat by the end of the season. So, our understanding of the game grew substantially over the three months."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-680-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}