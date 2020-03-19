Young Patriots lay groundwork for future

"Carter Hanel also became a beast in the post for us," Bachman said. "(He) broke the school record in rebounds, and did a great job of controlling the paint."

One surprise was sophomore Eli Hays. Hays ended the season as the fourth-leading scorer and was top in assists.

"Eli Hays was a pleasant surprise this year," Bachman said. "He was a great addition to the team and really helped us defensively and with our ball handling."

The young team had to learn to play at a varsity level quickly, but it wasn't easy.

"Playing good teams when they were not overlooking you (was a lesson the group had to learn)," Bachman said. "I believe in the past, teams often looked past us. This was not the case this year, and we battled with some very good teams. We also had to learn to finish close games. Some we took care of, and others we let slip away. This is good experience for the future."

With returning everyone but senior Isaak Wiese, the Patriots hope to do more than maintain next season.