Young Patriots lay groundwork for future

Clarkson/Leigh boys basketball knew this season wasn't going to be easy.
The Patriots came into the year with only one senior and missing some key players who suffered injuries before the season started.
Tommy McEvoy, after averaging 9.4 points per game last season and scoring in double figures nine times, was lost following a summertime injury that also left him out of the fall football season.
Though several pieces remained, many of those pieces were in new leadership positions. After going 7-14 the year before, Clarkson/Leigh finished 2020 8-14 and with similar statistical totals.
Though that may not sound like much of an improvement, considering the circumstances, maintaining gains from the year before was a big step in the right direction for future success.
"Our story this year was of a young group growing up," head coach Jeff Bachman said. "The group battled and overcame many obstacles and has put themselves in a position to be successful in the very near future."
The top two scorers on the team were sophomores. Jarred Novotny, after a strong freshman campaign, kept that momentum going with an average of 15 points per game and six games with more than 20 points. Carter Hanel, though the only player on the team with any size and the focus of opponents in the paint, scored 8.9 points per game.
Three of the top five scorers were sophomores, one was a junior and the fifth a senior, though he averaged just 3.2 points per game. In most cases, it was underclassmen leading the way.
Those underclassmen may have only won an extra game from the year before, but four of the 14 losses came by seven points or less.
"I believe we came just short of reaching our potential," Bachman said. "We came up short in so many games we easily could've had four to five more wins. With that being said, it wasn't because of lack of hard work or dedication by the team. They did everything we asked of them and grew a great deal."
The biggest victory of the year came on Dec. 27 in the Shelby-Rising City Holiday Tournament when Clarkson/Leigh took down C-2 Arcadia/Loup City (13-10) 63-53.
You have free articles remaining.
Novotny led his team to victory in that game scoring 37 points, and that wasn't the only contest in which Novotny went off.
"Jarred Novotny was our go-to scorer again," Bachman said. "We know he is capable of scoring the ball at a high level, and he did that."
Hanel was key with his point total and a near double-double average with 11 rebounds.
"Carter Hanel also became a beast in the post for us," Bachman said. "(He) broke the school record in rebounds, and did a great job of controlling the paint."
One surprise was sophomore Eli Hays. Hays ended the season as the fourth-leading scorer and was top in assists.
"Eli Hays was a pleasant surprise this year," Bachman said. "He was a great addition to the team and really helped us defensively and with our ball handling."
The young team had to learn to play at a varsity level quickly, but it wasn't easy.
"Playing good teams when they were not overlooking you (was a lesson the group had to learn)," Bachman said. "I believe in the past, teams often looked past us. This was not the case this year, and we battled with some very good teams. We also had to learn to finish close games. Some we took care of, and others we let slip away. This is good experience for the future."
With returning everyone but senior Isaak Wiese, the Patriots hope to do more than maintain next season.
Clarkson/Leigh saw the year come to an end in the subdistrict semifinal to eventual state third-place finisher Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family. The Patriots only won consecutive games once before the final two weeks of the season. But they seemed to have started to find their rhythm at that point, defeating Stanton, D-1 district finalist East Butler and David City.
The hope is that there was some momentum built in those wins that can still be present next season.
"I feel we have an opportunity to be a solid team next year," Bachman said. "If we can improve our individual and team games over the summer and come back healthy, we have a chance to be a contender in our conference and for a sub-state or even beyond birth."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net