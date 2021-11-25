Young Patriots squad show mettle in second straight state appearance

Behind the leadership of four senior starters and a mix of other experienced and youthful contributors, Clarkson/Leigh volleyball returned to state volleyball last fall for the second time in four years.

The Patriots were just two points away from playing for a state championship before a five-set loss in the semifinals. It was the type of run that raises expectations.

The trouble was, coach Becky Scheider came into 2021 will several holes to fill. Expectations would remain, but the addition of two sophomores and two freshmen into the rotation meant anything but certainty.

Just a few months later, Clarkson/Leigh is coming off a season that started with a school record 11-match winning streak and a second straight trip to Pinnacle Bank Arena. Perhaps motivated by the naysayers, the Patriots kept the standard alive.

"The potential is always there. We knew we had a good group of eighth graders coming. We knew the underclassmen, they had some goals having to make state last year," Schneider said. "They got a taste of it. We came close and they just wanted to get back, especially the seniors. They wanted to leave on a high note. The girls that we put together were so competitive. They just had this camaraderie about them. They would play for each other. Without doubt, yeah, we knew we could make it."

Despite starting with a mix of veterans and newcomers, the Patriots posted two more wins than a year ago. Overall, Clarkson/Leigh was 23-8 and earned the No. 3 seed in the state tournament.

Prior to Lincoln, the Patriots' body of work included a win over Class D-1 state champion Howells-Dodge and Class D-2 state runner-up Humphrey Saint Francis. In total, Clarkson/Leigh faced six state qualifiers. Of the seven losses, five were to teams that made it to Lincoln.

The team's ability to pull out wins was something that surprised Schneider early on the season. From that point on, she knew their was a competitive nature that could pull the program along while the youngsters continued to find their way.

"We have the competitors, but once the season got going, it's like, 'OK, these girls, they have what it takes,'" Schneider said. "They know how to finish and hold that composure even if we were down by three points. That was something that was really good to see."

Schneider said she knew her team had what it took to get back to state after the long winning streak out of the gates.. Even as the Patriots endured some losses, including four straight entering the district final, Schneider said she felt there were valuable lessons learned along the way.

"Talking to another coach, she made the comment, 'We'll see you at state. You don't judge your team by how many losses they have. Your losses are good losses,'" Schneider said. "If you don't learn from them, then that's a problem. I feel like all the losses we had, even the four at the end of the season, we learned from each one of those and we knew what we needed to do and what we needed to work on to get some more wins under our belt."

Offensively, Clarkson/Leigh replaced its second and third leading hitters, Chloe Hanel, who led the Patriots in kills as a freshman, was the go-to attacker in the middle with 396 total kills. Senior Kennedy Settje recorded 240 while sophomores Gracie Eisenmann and Tanyn Larson tallied 112 and 83 kills, respectively. Junior Korbee Wendt also chipped in 69.

"She (Hanel) can attack from anywhere on the court. We made her a six-rotation player, so even the back row. (Kennedy) was a great senior leader. We worked with her on arm swing, so she became more consistent. She's always been our most consistent player," Schneider said. "Gracie (Eisenmann) on the outside, she came a long ways, especially from last year. She's got a lot of growing to do, which we look forward to working with her and growing her to become a better athlete.

Schneier went on to say that Larson was somewhat of a "spark plug" who came through in big moments. The next step for her is consistency. Wendt, though not the most vocal of players, quietly developed into a solid option in the middle.

There are personnel questions every year, but it seems there will be far fewer next season.

Defensively, it was two freshmen who stepped into key roles in libero Brynn Settje and defensive specialist Izzy Hollatz. Settle, who took over the position during the season to take some of the pressure off Eisenmann, dug 197 shots while Hollatz finished with 160.

"Brynn, as a freshman, she's a competitor. She lets things go. She makes an error, she shakes it off and she moves on. She's a sister to Kennedy and they play very, very similar," Schneider said. "... Izzy Hollatz too, coming in as a freshman, I think she held her own. She wasn't afraid to make plays. Overall, it was good defensively for us too."

Clarkson/Leigh featured five seniors in Makenna Held, Kennedy Settje, Bailie Graybill, Melissa Bunner and Natalie Brabec. Schneider praised the group for establishing a winning culture.

"They continue to leave their mark. They set the tone. This year's seniors, just not only Makenna and Kennedy, we had three on the bench that were very supportive and very vocal, high energy," Schneider said. "They just kind of led the team. They set the bar high and they continue to do that. We just look to continue to grow our incoming seniors to keep that culture going for our program."

Held and Settje were the only two senior starters. Held, who broke the school record for most assists in a single season in 2020, recorded 775 of the team's 847 assists in this year's campaign. Settje was second on the team in kills and digs.

After a seven-player senior class a few years ago, all of whom figured into one of the six rotations, Clarkson/Leigh was staring at a potential rebuild. Young talent proved to make it more of a reload. There are fewer questions this time around as the squad featured five seniors, two juniors, four sophomores and three freshmen.

Schneider said she's already eager to get the team back in the gym and prepare for another run.

"We have a lot of variety, which we like to see, because they just bring different things to the court. We just get to fill in and replace. I think only having two starters, I think we can fill in pretty easily and just have those that have the experience bring the others along fairly quickly," Schneider said. "Our expectations are high. We have the girls that want to be a part of that and so they're going to work hard no matter what. We've got a great group of eighth graders coming in. Yeah, the season just ended but we're very excited to see what we can do next year."

Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter with the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.