Young Warriors make big strides in Troy Schlueter's first year

Schuyler football, with a young team and a new coaching staff led by head coach Troy Schlueter, experienced growing pains. But, as the year progressed, progress was made.

The Warriors, who suffered a narrow 3-0 defeat in Week 1 against Omaha Concordia, ended their 20-game losing streak on Oct. 7 with a 10-0 win over Arlington.

Although the Warriors finished the year 1-8, Schlueter said he saw the biggest improvement in practice, especially over the course of the final month of the season.

"Record wise, we weren't where we want to be because you want to win them all. Anytime you compete, you want to have the scoreboard go right, but I think we knew we were going to be very young coming in. We're putting in new schemes, new coaches, new, new, new and the transition sometimes have some growing pains, which is fine," Schlueter said. "I was really pleased with the way the kids responded to us. They let us coach the way we want to coach. They didn't fight us on things. They wanted to get better. They wanted to listen."

In the win over the Eagles, senior Brayan Romero scored all 10 points. The All District First Team kicker made a 28-yard field goal in the first quarter and scored a 37-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.

Luis Carrera tackled six Arlington Eagles and recovered two fumbles. Romero and Chris Shannon finished the game with five tackles each and Rico Rodriguez intercepted a pass.

Schlueter said the victory was validation for the players and he said he's already seen more interest in students wanting to play football.

"They were struggling a little bit," Schlueter said. "They played a couple teams close during the year and we felt like going into the ballgame, we would have to play well, but if we did that we could be successful on the scoreboard. I think we just raised belief and then after that, kids tell other kids and that's kind of what we're looking for."

The Warriors offense were led by quarterbacks Danny Maiz and Luis Genchi. Genchi threw a touchdown pass to Rodriguez in a 28-7 defeat against Crete on Sept. 16. Jonny Medina scored one rushing touchdown on the season.

With the squad as young as it was, Schlueter said they were lacking that physical maturity going up against bigger juniors and seniors on other teams.

"Offensively, we didn't get to where we wanted to get on a lot of things. We did the base parts of everything. You want to, more as the season goes along, go to the next step on each series or each scheme that you have," Schlueter said. "We felt like we had a very young team and a very young quarterback. We felt like we were not quite to the point where we could advance and do some of the things that would make us a little bit more dangerous."

Defensively, Schuyler was led by All-District First Team defensive lineman Carrera. The junior joined senior QuR'an Cook on the All-District Team as Cook was an Honorable Mention honoree.

"Defensively, we just want to make sure to keep it simple and be on the attack. We feel like we can play a lot better defense against some of the teams that scored 60 on us," Schlueter said. "I don't think we need to give up 60 anymore because we'll have probably 20 kids that got significant playing time on defense and a lot of them are coming back for two more years. We're excited."

Schuyler graduates just nine seniors from its team in Medina, Kaleb Martinez, Romero, Alvaro Mendez, Cezar Lininger, Saul Villalpando, Leo Guzman, Cook and Javier Marquez. During their time, they went through three head coaches. Schlueter credited the seniors for sticking it out through all the changes.

"There's a lot to be said about overcoming. I'm very proud of those individuals because it wouldn't been real easy to quit. In fact, most of their class did. They helped us for the future," Schlueter said. "I said I won't forget what you guys did as a far as doing what we asked you to do, being excited about it, having a good attitude at practice, want to go hard and then sticking with it and not getting down on yourself when the scoreboard wasn't right. The coaching staff, we grew very close to those dudes. We're going to miss them a lot."

Schlueter said it would've been easy for the seniors to not take practice seriously, but they didn't do that. He said they help laid the foundation for the future.

"We're going to give them credit for next year. We're going to give them credit for year three, year four, year five because if they had not done what they did as far as leading and letting us coach ... they didn't have to," Schlueter said. "They didn't have to be good people that they are. I feel like going forward they set a pretty good precedent for how we need to practice."

The Warriors return the majority of their squad, including seven starters on offense and defense. Along with the stability of Schlueter and his coaching staff, he said the next step in the rebuild is establishing an offseason program.

"Buy in during the offseason is a lot of times the missing link. I feel like they are very excited like we are. We got some talent. We're starting to believe," Schlueter said. "If we can increase that and do some work during the offseason ... the habit before was to not really do football until football season. If you want to be competitive in today's high school sports world, that normally doesn't cut it. I think we start to turn the corner from getting hit to being the hitter. We want to continue in that fashion."