Yutan blanks Post #47 in latest loss

The frustration continued to build for the Schuyler McLeod American Legion Post #47 baseball after dropping a five-inning 8-0 affair to visiting Yutan at Merchant Park in Schuyler on June 29.
Juan Gonzalez provided four strong innings as the starting pitcher for Schuyler but met with the same fate that he has encountered in most of his starts this 2021 season. He allowed only two earned runs, struck out six Yutan batters and walked four but his defense committed four more errors that led to six unearned runs and paved the way for the Yutan triumph.
Schuyler also continued its hitting slump. The lineup was limited to one hit by Yutan starter Casey Stevens and relievers Sam Peterson and Frankie Hebenstreit. Gonzalez did what he could with the bat as well - doubling to deep left field in the first inning for the only Schuyler hit.
Yutan scored its first run in the top of the first inning when Sam Peterson reached first base on a Schuyler error with one out. He later scored on a pitch that escaped Schuyler catcher Diego Svoboda with Peterson at third.
Yutan pushed across four runs in the second. Owen Sutter scored on a single by Jesse Kult then Kult and Stevens scored on a sharp two-out single between the third baseman and the shortstop by Peterson for a 4-0 lead. Caleb Danell drove in the final run of the frame when he sent Peterson across home plate with a single to left field.
After being shut down in the third inning by Gonzalez, Yutan scored its final three runs of the game in the fourth.
Kult reached with one out on an infield error. Stevens then walked and Peterson followed him with a drive off the right field fence, a triple and two runs for a 7-0 cushion.
Petersen scored on a wild pitch by Gonzalez with one out for the final run of the game. That put the mercy rule into effect and ended the game two innings short.
Schuyler’s offense was limited to four base runners as Yutan’s Casey kept the host team off balance at the plate during his three innings of work. In addition to the Gonzalez double, the team picked up walks to Svoboda and Cade Bohac. Colton Bohac was hit by a pitch.
Peterson led the Yutan attack going 2 for 3 at the plate with a triple to his credit. He also had two runs batted in and three runs scored. Caleb Danell also had two runs batted in, while Trev Arlt and Josh Fisher were both credited with two runs scored.
Schuyler hosted West-Point Beemer on Tuesday and Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg on Thursday before traveling to West Point-Beemer on July 13 and Albion July 15. The Area Tournament begins on July 23. Schuyler dropped to 0-9 with the loss.
Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.