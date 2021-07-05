Yutan blanks Post #47 in latest loss

The frustration continued to build for the Schuyler McLeod American Legion Post #47 baseball after dropping a five-inning 8-0 affair to visiting Yutan at Merchant Park in Schuyler on June 29.

Juan Gonzalez provided four strong innings as the starting pitcher for Schuyler but met with the same fate that he has encountered in most of his starts this 2021 season. He allowed only two earned runs, struck out six Yutan batters and walked four but his defense committed four more errors that led to six unearned runs and paved the way for the Yutan triumph.

Schuyler also continued its hitting slump. The lineup was limited to one hit by Yutan starter Casey Stevens and relievers Sam Peterson and Frankie Hebenstreit. Gonzalez did what he could with the bat as well - doubling to deep left field in the first inning for the only Schuyler hit.

Yutan scored its first run in the top of the first inning when Sam Peterson reached first base on a Schuyler error with one out. He later scored on a pitch that escaped Schuyler catcher Diego Svoboda with Peterson at third.