Strength in numbers: CL girls firepower too much for Lakeview

The Clarkson/Leigh girls just had too many weapons for Lakeview on a Dec. 22 road game in Columbus.
C-2 No. 2 Clarkson/Leigh (8-0) had five different players score between seven and 12 points.
"We came out and had a great first half offensively and defensively," head coach Matt Murren said "We were able to push the ball in transition in that first half and not allow their 1-3-1 to set up. The girls did a great job of shooting with confidence and attacking their zone in that first half, which gave us some separation."
Junior Kennedy Settje led the Patriots in scoring with 12 points, freshman Chole Hanel added nine, junior Faith Indra scored nine, senior Kayden Schumacher finished with nine, senior Cassidy Hoffman tallied seven and junior Makenna Held scored two.
The Patriots were down 6-5 in the middle of the first quarter before the transition offense started clicking.
"We were able to get the ball up the sidelines and get some shots and passes to our post," Murren said. "This was a key point in that first half in allowing us some separation."
Lakeview struggled on offense all night in large part due to the Patriots' defense. The Lady Vikes shot 6 of 38 from the field and 2 of 10 from behind the arc. Lakeview only dished out three assists.
The Patriots defense only grew stronger throughout the game, holding the Lady Vikes to just 10 points in the second half. Clarkson/Leigh outrebounded Lakeview 25-14. The Patriots shot 13 of 25 from the field and 4 of 13 from behind the arc.
Clarkson/Leigh has won the last two meetings against Lakeview winning in back-to-back seasons.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net