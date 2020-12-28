Strength in numbers: CL girls firepower too much for Lakeview

The Clarkson/Leigh girls just had too many weapons for Lakeview on a Dec. 22 road game in Columbus.

C-2 No. 2 Clarkson/Leigh (8-0) had five different players score between seven and 12 points.

"We came out and had a great first half offensively and defensively," head coach Matt Murren said "We were able to push the ball in transition in that first half and not allow their 1-3-1 to set up. The girls did a great job of shooting with confidence and attacking their zone in that first half, which gave us some separation."

Junior Kennedy Settje led the Patriots in scoring with 12 points, freshman Chole Hanel added nine, junior Faith Indra scored nine, senior Kayden Schumacher finished with nine, senior Cassidy Hoffman tallied seven and junior Makenna Held scored two.

The Patriots were down 6-5 in the middle of the first quarter before the transition offense started clicking.