Subway making the move to Love's

“They do everything for the local businesses,” Carpenter said. “They really get out and are involved. It also shows a lot for the team members that have worked there, that they’re all local and the caring and sharing of families across the board for the community is tremendous.”

The store is a notably rarity in Schuyler in that it is a fast food place, the only chain of its kind in Schuyler. As Schuyler Area Chamber of Commerce board president JoLynn Ratzlaff puts it, some people were disappointed that Subway would be moving into the new Love’s, as they wanted to see a new place come in and make themselves welcome.

“I do know that a lot of people are bummed that we didn’t get something additional instead of just moving out there,” Ratzlaff said. “There (are) a lot of places to eat (in Schuyler). But, they’re looking for fast food, something different. I know some of them have IHOPs and Hardee’s. I think what people in town are craving is a drive-through. To my knowledge, I don’t think there’s a drive-through (at Love’s).

“When you have three kids going in four different directions and you have to go home at 10 p.m., drive-throughs, especially in a town with as many kids as we have, are what people are wanting.”