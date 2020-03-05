Subway making the move to Love's

For many in Schuyler, March 9 will be a day to celebrate.
That is when the new Love’s Travel Stop will open just off U.S. Highway 30 next to the Cargill Meat Solutions plant, providing a new place for people to fill their tanks and their bellies.
But for some, the occasion will be a little bit bittersweet. Take Deb Carpenter, who owned the Subway at 102 W. 16th St. in front of Didier’s Grocery since November 2012. After the new Love’s was announced, it was soon revealed that a Subway would be placed alongside the truck stop, which would replace the store that has been a part of the Schuyler community since 1996.
In no way does Carpenter, who works from Grand Island, harbor any hard feelings toward Love’s. Indeed, Love’s and her group, which own 11 Subway restaurants throughout Nebraska, will partner up on the new restaurant. But there is still a feeling of melancholy as the move is made from one corner of town to another.
“I wanted to say thank you to the community,” Carpenter said. “They have given us so much and we hope that we were able to provide the same. They’re a fabulous community. This is somewhat a goodbye and yet a hello in a grand way.”
The prior Subway store had been a popular one, despite the relative small size of the location. Carpenter said that it had been one of the partnership’s highest-performing stores since they took over operations back in 2012 and credited the community’s support for the success of it.
“They do everything for the local businesses,” Carpenter said. “They really get out and are involved. It also shows a lot for the team members that have worked there, that they’re all local and the caring and sharing of families across the board for the community is tremendous.”
The store is a notably rarity in Schuyler in that it is a fast food place, the only chain of its kind in Schuyler. As Schuyler Area Chamber of Commerce board president JoLynn Ratzlaff puts it, some people were disappointed that Subway would be moving into the new Love’s, as they wanted to see a new place come in and make themselves welcome.
“I do know that a lot of people are bummed that we didn’t get something additional instead of just moving out there,” Ratzlaff said. “There (are) a lot of places to eat (in Schuyler). But, they’re looking for fast food, something different. I know some of them have IHOPs and Hardee’s. I think what people in town are craving is a drive-through. To my knowledge, I don’t think there’s a drive-through (at Love’s).
“When you have three kids going in four different directions and you have to go home at 10 p.m., drive-throughs, especially in a town with as many kids as we have, are what people are wanting.”
But she does think that the new truck stop will be a good thing for the community. She’s has met with both the new restaurant manager and the convenience store manager, and she feels that it will be a positive that can leave a lasting impact.
“Chamber-wise, we still have a Subway,” Ratzlaff said.
Some employees from the old store will be moving over upon its opening, and Carpenter will still be involved in some capacity as the partnership begins. A fresh new look will also greet customers as they walk in on March 9 or beyond, and the hope is that people can embrace the new store just as they did for over 24 years at the prior location.
“We’re excited that they’re coming into the Schuyler community,” Carpenter said. “They have done a great deal for sales and taxes and everything else to support communities across the U.S. Love’s is an amazing brand and they take care of their employees. With the way that things have changed, this is a great evolution for the Subway brand.”
Zach Roth is a reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at zachary.roth@lee.net.