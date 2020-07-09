Summer School starts with drastic drop in attendance

“She had this reaction. I wasn’t quite sure what her reaction was about and she’s like ‘I didn’t get to say goodbye to her’ and she’s in fifth grade so she won’t be at the elementary next year,” Bebout said. “She’s like now I get to say goodbye to her before I move on to sixth grade. Her mom was like she’s been so worried all year that she wouldn’t be able to say goodbye to her teachers.”

Bebout said they will be helping kids talk about how they’re feeling.

“Kids have been at home for three months with something that’s very scary going on in the world. Adults don’t even understand it let alone students,” she noted. “Your parents are afraid so then they’re afraid so just getting them comfortable being in school again, understanding how to deal with their feelings, that kind of stuff.”

Dr. Dave Gibbons runs the Building Literacy Through STEM program and agreed.

“And it’s nice to have the kids getting into a routine, getting up in the morning, coming to school,” Gibbons said.

There have been a lot of changes this year, such as no more pool trips.