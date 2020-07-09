Summer School starts with drastic drop in attendance

Schuyler Community Schools' Summer School began Monday with a drastic drop in attendance, said Heather Bebout, who runs Warrior Academy.
Summer school is made up of two K-8 programs, Warrior Academy in the morning which is similar to an after school program and Building Literacy Through STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics) Activities in the afternoon. There is also a credit recovery/enrichment program for grades 9-12. This year, the dates of Warrior Academy were changed due to COVID and there are additional safety measures in place to keep the kids safe.
“Take the soccer club, for instance. Instead of them playing soccer in competition and learning, he’s just teaching them skill drills and then they also added tennis to it so he’s teaching them the skills drills with tennis,” Bebout said. “We don’t have that face to face interaction so it’s just kind of adjusting things. It’s not that we’re not doing them we’ve just adjusted how we’re doing them.”
A nonprofit from Omaha is coming to teach the kids soccer skills, she added.
The program is important for kids to deal with social and emotional wellness during this pandemic and provides closure, Bebout said.
For example, one student came in on Monday and talked to Bebout about what club they were going to put her in. Bebout mentioned putting her with one of the teachers and the student said “Oh.”
“She had this reaction. I wasn’t quite sure what her reaction was about and she’s like ‘I didn’t get to say goodbye to her’ and she’s in fifth grade so she won’t be at the elementary next year,” Bebout said. “She’s like now I get to say goodbye to her before I move on to sixth grade. Her mom was like she’s been so worried all year that she wouldn’t be able to say goodbye to her teachers.”
Bebout said they will be helping kids talk about how they’re feeling.
“Kids have been at home for three months with something that’s very scary going on in the world. Adults don’t even understand it let alone students,” she noted. “Your parents are afraid so then they’re afraid so just getting them comfortable being in school again, understanding how to deal with their feelings, that kind of stuff.”
Dr. Dave Gibbons runs the Building Literacy Through STEM program and agreed.
“And it’s nice to have the kids getting into a routine, getting up in the morning, coming to school,” Gibbons said.
There have been a lot of changes this year, such as no more pool trips.
“In the past there’s been June clubs like a community club where they actually walk around town and see the different businesses in town and we are not doing that,” Gibbons said. “And in the afternoon there will be times if it were possible we would rotate between different teachers. Different teachers might do different things in different rotations. That’s not happening, the kids stay with the same teacher all afternoon.”
This year, there are temperature checks at the door, and they are keeping kids grouped together throughout the day, so if someone gets sick they know who to contact.
The groups will also be smaller.
“It’s reduced really the amount that we can do with kids,” said Gibbons.
Gibbons said typically the Building Literacy Through STEM program sees around 100 kids and as of Monday they had about 40.
Bebout said Warrior Academy typically has about 350 students that attend and they currently have about 50.
They are hoping more will come.
“Kids are excited... some of them are a little nervous but for the most part they’re just really excited to be back. They see their friends. Not the same cooped up in their house,” said Bebout.
In other Schuyler Community Schools news, there will be a mobile food pantry at Schuyler Elementary School, 2404 Denver St., on Thursday from 4 – 5 p.m.
“Meridith Riha, elementary guidance counselor, has been coordinating with the local groups on providing, scheduling, coordinating and distributing the community food drives,” said Superintendent Dan Hoesing. “We know there are gaps in the community where we are not reaching all families with our child (birth - 18) food program. This program is designed to provide additional assistance to families in need.”
The lunch program is also still going on where people can pick up bagged lunches for their kids, said Gibbons.
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.
