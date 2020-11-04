Terry Wendt wins Board of Commissioner District 1

Republican Terry V. Wendt beat Democrat Lance N. Johnson in Tuesday's general election for Colfax County Board of Commissioner District 1.
Current District 1 Commissioner Lynton Cattau did not run for re-election.
Wendt, a farmer from the Leigh area, had 906 votes to Johnson's 392, according to Colfax County unofficial results. Johnson has been a network technician for CenturyLink for 30 years.
"I'm very grateful and humbled that I received the amount of votes I did," Wendt said by phone Wednesday morning. "Now I just (have to) go out and take that trust that they put in me and put it to work."
He is anxious to get started, he added, and said taxes and roads are his top two priorities.
The third priority is finding out what people want and seeing if he can make it happen, he added.
"It's going to be a learning process," Wendt said.
Wendt's father was a County Commissioner, but Wendt noted he still has a lot to learn. Over the years, Wendt has served on extension board as well as a church council.
"Very grateful and thank God that I won...You should never take anything for granted," he said. "Also (I'm) grateful that the people just turned out to vote period...looking at some of the numbers I mean it looks like there was a pretty good turnout."
Johnson said he called Wendt this morning to congratulate him.
"Obviously, we’re both very committed to our county and want to do the best for our county, so I wish him the best of luck," Johnson said. "Maybe I’ll run again some other time."
It is what it is, he added.
"Obviously, I was disappointed but I had a lot of great people helping me and (supporting) me," he said.
Johnson has tried to file for the seat before, according to an April Schuyler Sun article.
He currently serves on the Schuyler Planning Commission.
"It’s one of those privileges that we have the opportunity to do," Johnson said.
