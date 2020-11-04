Terry Wendt wins Board of Commissioner District 1

Republican Terry V. Wendt beat Democrat Lance N. Johnson in Tuesday's general election for Colfax County Board of Commissioner District 1.

Current District 1 Commissioner Lynton Cattau did not run for re-election.

Wendt, a farmer from the Leigh area, had 906 votes to Johnson's 392, according to Colfax County unofficial results. Johnson has been a network technician for CenturyLink for 30 years.

"I'm very grateful and humbled that I received the amount of votes I did," Wendt said by phone Wednesday morning. "Now I just (have to) go out and take that trust that they put in me and put it to work."

He is anxious to get started, he added, and said taxes and roads are his top two priorities.

The third priority is finding out what people want and seeing if he can make it happen, he added.

"It's going to be a learning process," Wendt said.

Wendt's father was a County Commissioner, but Wendt noted he still has a lot to learn. Over the years, Wendt has served on extension board as well as a church council.